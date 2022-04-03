Our view: Dog fighting in South Jersey must be stopped

Forcing dogs to fight each other to entertain people and enable gambling is one of the saddest abuses of animals. Dogs include people in their elaborate social lives, and have partnered with the human species for at least 50,000 years, helping to ensure its success. To see that unique relationship misused to torture and kill dogs for fun is appalling and infuriating.

It is also a serious crime. Dog fighting is a felony offense in all states and under federal law.

In 2015, then New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie signed a law that allowed dog fighting to be prosecuted under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act. That allows prosecution of anyone keeping or using a place for dog fighting, owning or training fighting dogs, watching or encouraging dog fighting, or gambling on fighting dogs. Those involved in any aspect of this vile practice could face five to 10 years in prison, not just the three to five years for prosecutions under animal cruelty laws.

Last May, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law making “trunk fighting,” in which animals are made to fight to the death, a crime with stiff penalties.

South Jersey unfortunately has a history of dog fighting, which enforcement has tried to end. Dogs tormented and trained in the region are mainly for fights held in Philadelphia and New York. Events the past few months signal a crackdown is needed again.

Recently a malnourished pit bull was found abandoned and tied to a tree on a woodland trail in Millville. It was taken to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, undernourished and with wounds to its feet and tail.

In November, police found four extensively injured dogs in a woodshed in Millville, one already dead, and turned the others over to the shelter. Another died of its severe injuries, but a pit bull was turned over to Jersey Pits Rescue, which named it Peaches. The group helps dogs recover and finds them foster homes when possible.

Shortly after that, a badly injured pit bull was found along a highway in Carneys Point Township, Salem County. He had multiple infected wounds and the rescue group was unable to save him. It said the severe injuries to his face that caused his death were typical of those inflicted on bait dogs used to train fighters.

A previous crackdown on South Jersey dog fighting led to Cumberland County. In 2016, federal authorities seized 66 dogs, including six from a house outside Vineland and 13 at a Millville house, part of their takedown of a multistate dog-fighting ring. Ten people, including seven from South Jersey, were accused of supplying and organizing dog fights to the death. Several were subsequently convicted.

This crime’s toll doesn’t stop at hurting and killing dogs, or even at debasing the people involved in it. They often grab family pets off the street to use as sacrificial bait dogs for training the bulked-up fighters to be killers.

We hope another task force already is pursuing this apparent resurgence of dog fighting in South Jersey.

The public can help by alerting authorities to conditions or activities that might indicate a dog-fighting operation is acquiring, holding, training or disposing of dogs. Jersey Pits Rescue suggests people who see multiple dogs chained up in a backyard should call authorities to have it checked out because it often indicates an abusive situation.

Dog-fighting operators of course try to hide their crimes, doing as much as possible inside buildings and with soundproofing to make detection difficult. This makes it very important for people who hear about dog fights or preparations for them to alert authorities.

Solid enforcement with help from the public is the only way this torture and killing for amusement will be stopped.