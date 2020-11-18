Our view: Disgraced and resigned Upper official Hobie Young should move on

Hobart “Hobie” Young is the Upper Township committeeman who posted offensive faked images of Kamala Harris online, ended his years of service to the township by resigning in disgrace, then resurfaced claiming he hadn’t resigned.
This sequence began with Young finding online or being sent digitally altered images of then-vice presidential candidate Harris in sexually suggestive poses.
Whatever Young thought he saw in them, that he didn’t reject them out of hand is evidence of character deficiency — perhaps a large amount of immaturity with elements of sexism and possibly racism.
Judging the character of a politician is a difficult part of the public’s responsibility in a democracy. Since Young had been in office several years, this is a good time for voters to look back for signs of a character problem they may have missed.
Young would next have faced voters in a couple of years if he had remained in office. The chance of that, and of voters deciding his decades of service to Upper Township recreation activities and events outweighed his character flaws, disappeared when he showed unacceptably bad judgment for a public official by publicizing the fake and offensive images of Harris.
After Young posted the images to Facebook, calls quickly and correctly mounted for him to resign from the Township Committee. And Young relatively soon duly apologized and announced his resignation on Facebook and in an email to the township. Mayor Richard Palombo said Young’s actions were inappropriate and his resignation was the right decision.
If that were the end of it, Young would simply have joined the growing crowd of politicians and celebrities of all kinds whose actions online — often in excess of what they’d ever do in person — have ended their positions, popularity or careers.
But then Young tried to reverse course, claiming at the next Upper Township Committee meeting that he hadn’t resigned, but merely stated his intention to resign. He threatened legal action to get his seat back.
The outside counsel for the township is Frank Corrado of Barry, Corrado & Grassi in Wildwood, who last week was named Attorney of the Year by the New Jersey Law Journal. Corrado said Young had submitted a written resignation and the committee should consider his seat vacant.
A possible legal squabble over the finality of Young’s resignation doesn’t much matter. His bad judgment in publicizing offensive images and the light shed on his character by valuing them can’t be erased by any legal action. One way or another he won’t and shouldn’t be allowed to remain in office.
Young had it right when he resigned, saying, “I will not put the Township Committee or the residents through this.” That showed a bit of good character, but then he proceeded to drag the committee and township residents through it some more anyway.
Anything other than letting his resignation stand and walking away would waste township money and time. Like so many others, Young must accept that even brief and thoughtless bad behavior online can destroy a reputation built over many years.
