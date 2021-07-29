Our view: Democrats bring back solar subsidies at great cost to consumers, farming

The Democratic Party has no shame when it comes to funneling large amounts of money from electricity users to the solar industry it has created with massive subsidies.

For a while, the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature controlled by the party made a big show of saying the $3 billion from residents and businesses it had given solar panel installers was enough. Their Clean Energy Act two years ago required the state Board of Public Utilities to end the solar subsidies, and meanwhile they were capped to halt excessive payments.

This month the governor and his legislators dropped this posture of prudence with the money of ratepayers, enacting a program to pay even greater subsidies to their solar industry -- and even let it cover farmland and other open space for its convenience.

The cost of subsidies for solar projects will jump 60%, from $750 million to $1.2 billion a year, with the money paid by consumers in their monthly electric bills.

Not only will these lavish government handouts make no meaningful difference to global warming, they’ll push a form of clean energy that is more effective in most other states, where average daily solar radiation is stronger than in New Jersey. And tiny New Jersey doesn’t have the extra land to waste on inefficient solar projects.

