Our view: Democrats blow up NJ budget to shower backers and voters with money

People outside of government haven’t been forgotten, but will get much less.

The Murphy administration will distribute $500 checks throughout the state to families that have the dependents and the limited income required. Those qualifying for the Homestead Rebate can expect a $130 increase.

Those already getting the enhanced Earned Income Tax Credit will see it enhanced some more. Exclusions from state income tax for retirees will be increased a bit. More money will cover the tuition of county college and some four-year state college students.

Most of the money from this spending binge is coming from taxpayers.

State income tax revenue is up $3 billion, mainly due to increases on those earning a million or more. Sales tax has provided an additional $1.5 billion and would have extracted more if Murphy’s attempt to raise the sales tax hadn’t been denied by the Legislature. Business tax hikes under Murphy have yielded another $2 billion.

Even this wasn’t enough for the spendthrift governor. He borrowed nearly $4 billion last year, fearing a decline in revenue that never occurred. In his budget he plans to put $2.5 billion toward retiring state debt with a higher interest rate and use $1.2 billion to avoid planned debt.