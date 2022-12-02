Our view: Daily outreach, local court effort latest help for addiction, mental illness

The most difficult challenge for governments and social services agencies these days might be helping people whose lives have been hijacked by addiction or mental illness -- and often both. Coordinated, evolving multiple approaches are needed, and South Jersey officials, law enforcers and care agencies have responded vigorously.

Atlantic County and Atlantic City are making an unprecedented, focused effort in partnership with the state to counter this dual scourge as part of the multilevel clean-and-safe initiative. Two more components initiated this fall should produce better outcomes for afflicted individuals and the communities they live in.

Now every day of the year an outreach van is traveling city streets, offering to immediately take substance abusers and those with mental illness to treatment.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said casino companies and the state Attorney General’s Office have pledged significant funding for operation of the van. Social service providers putting staff in the van include Jewish Family Service and Volunteers of America.

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler and his Hope Exists program are coordinating the van service, with cooperation from city police Chief James Sarkos, state Sen. Vince Polistina and the Prosecutor’s Office.

The idea for daily outreach on city streets came with the success of Scheffler’s mobile outreach effort ahead of the national NAACP convention in the summer. In seven days, the van got 39 people off the street and into recovery.

The convention preparation effort also led to the biweekly Clean and Safe meetings organized by City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz. The coordination of local, county and state officials with business owners at these meetings facilitated the daily provision of mobile outreach.

The meetings also have led Polistina and Assembly members Claire Swift and Don Guardian, all R-Atlantic, to draft legislation to start a state mental health court. This would be similar to the statewide Recovery Courts, a branch of N.J. Superior Court that channels nonviolent drug-law offenders into treatment and recovery.

A new pilot program by New Jersey and Atlantic County will take a similar approach at the municipal court level, which is often where addicts first encounter the law enforcement system.

The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County will help launch Opt for Help and Hope, the first statewide initiative to offer support services for substance abusers who are municipal court defendants. The program is funded by proceeds from the settlement of a state lawsuit against a maker and marketer of prescription opioids.

Opt for Help and Hope will be administered by the New Jersey Coordinator for Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies, or NJ CARES. Other counties participating in the pilot program include Burlington, Essex, Mercer, Passaic and Somerset.

New York City this week announced an approach similar to that of Atlantic County and Atlantic City. Its broad outreach program will offer care to the mentally ill, and remove those who refuse assistance, appear to have mental illness and are a danger to themselves because of their inability to care for their basic needs.

Reynolds said he’d also like to see Atlantic County follow the lead of Florida and consider adding a mental health facility to the county jail in Mays Landing. An estimated 60% of inmates have mental illness and need medications and treatment.

These and other innovative approaches are making a difference -- saving lives, reducing crime and restoring neighborhood quality of life. We hope they develop, are perfected and are successful beyond expectation and hope.