Our view: Cumberland jail seems typical of greater risk of COVID-19 in prisons

The relentless spread of the novel coronavirus this year has infected millions of Americans and resulted in the deaths of more than 300,000. The ideal condition for virus contagion is people in close proximity indoors for extended periods of time, so it’s not surprising that the pandemic would hit prisons hard.
A fifth of state and federal prisoners has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to data collected by the Associated Press and the Marshall Project. That’s four times as high as the general population. In some states half of prisoners have tested positive. Nationwide, at least 275,000 prisoners have been infected and more than 1,700 have died.
Since August, according to the New Jersey Department of Corrections, 487 employees and 543 inmates have tested positive for the virus and none has died. At the earlier peak of the pandemic, 800 inmates tested positive.
This data provides perspective on the coronavirus numbers for the Cumberland County jail, which have become contentious since the county announced it wouldn’t build a new jail and instead would close the existing one and outsource its incarceration needs to other facilities.
The union for correctional officers and its allies in government have alleged that the jail is the site of an uncontrolled outbreak of the virus. As of earlier this month, 50 inmates (out of less than 300) and 11 officers were positive for the virus.
Warden Richard Smith said the jail isn’t overwhelmed and is following all state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols. The state DOC is expected to inspect the jail soon, after local legislators called for the state to look into it.
The response to COVID in prisons has improved since the early months of the pandemic.
New Jersey had 51 inmate deaths then and in May the state had the highest per-capita rate of inmate deaths in the nation.
In the fall the state released a few thousand low-risk inmates with less than a year left to serve, an action recommended in October by the National Academies of Science, Medicine and Engineering. New Jersey had introduced a plan to reduce its prison population in June, but it was held up by a lack of funding to help those who were released.
The right response by the public and its representatives to the difficult job of balancing the tradeoffs in battling the coronavirus is to stay focused on continuing the improvement that has saved many thousands of lives so far. Honest and rational assessment of resources and relative risks has led to better COVID treatment and realistic strategies to avoid contagion. That will still be needed after the vaccines are widely available.
