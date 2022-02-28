Our view: County too quickly rejects jail-savings for taxpayers

In a disappointing move, the Atlantic County commissioners came up with several questionable reasons to avoid sharing jail services with Cumberland County and saving county taxpayers money.

The county administration had proposed an addition of 256 beds at Atlantic’s jail to accept up to 250 inmates paid for by Cumberland County. It would also have created a larger intake area the jail already needs, as well as additional rooms for counseling.

All this wouldn’t have cost Atlantic County taxpayers a dime, and saved them money over time, according to County Administrator Jerry DelRosso. The funds paid by Cumberland County would have covered the entire $7.7 million construction cost as well as the additional staffing needed at the jail.

Not only did the county commissioners reject this deal, but they said they’d rather spend the money of Atlantic County residents on updating the jail and creating the larger intake area.

When the jail expansion and further sharing of services was proposed, we said “efforts by counties to continue in that direction are welcome and should remain beneficial. The due diligence of careful review, discussion by individuals and input from the public are essential to ensure the desired outcome.”

It doesn’t look like the Atlantic County commissioners did any of that. They pronounced against the proposal without a public hearing or any meaningful amount of public discussion. Nothing in their comments suggested they went beyond their gut reactions or the first things to pop into their heads.

Commissioner Frank X. Balles said he was against it because bail reform releases those not considered a threat to the public, leaving those who are more serious offenders. But Cumberland’s inmates would all be returned there for release. There’s no reason to think a larger, more modern jail wouldn’t be just as secure and probably more so.

Commissioner Jim Bertino said enlarging the jail and accepting more inmates would be getting into the jail business. To this, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson responded, “We’ve been in it since the 1840s,” serving the public need for a county justice facility to hold those charged with or convicted of crimes. Levinson said the expansion wasn’t to make money, but for counties to improve their operations by sharing services, facilities and personnel — and save taxpayers money.

Since at least 2013 we have urged a regional approach to jail services to cut costs and improve this aspect of the provision of justice. Typically opposition has been led by government employee unions, which oppose the elimination of duplicate jobs that comes with consolidation. As we’ve said before, the fact that more cost-effective government would have fewer employees is no credible argument against consolidation.

The positions of Atlantic County’s commissioners, though, harken back to a spurious argument made previously against jail consolidation — that it would somehow increase crime. These arguments should be considered somewhere between red herrings and demagoguery unless backed up with credible studies suggesting they have merit.

We share Levinson’s frustration that local officials keep finding ways to avoid substantial shared services, as they so far also have done with proposals for countywide tax assessment and 911 dispatch. “Taxpayers like it. Elected officials don’t,” Levinson said.

With officials at all levels of New Jersey so reluctant to consolidate government where it makes public-service sense, taxpayers not only won’t get the tax-reduction help they deserve, they’ll face ever higher taxes going forward.

So much for making New Jersey more affordable.