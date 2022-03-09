Our view: Convening NAACP will find Atlantic City is still a leader

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will hold its national convention in Atlantic City in midsummer this year.

The last NAACP annual gathering in the resort was 67 years ago, a time crucial to its mission of working toward a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination.

The American Civil Rights Movement had just begun in 1955. Its great accomplishments were years ahead, such as the landmark the Civil Rights Act of 1964. A turning point also that year took place right on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, where Fannie Lou Hamer protested the Mississippi delegation’s blocking of black participation at the 1964 Democratic National Convention.

Thurgood Marshall hadn’t yet become the first black associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. He addressed the convention as special counsel to the NAACP, urging school desegregation by the next year.

Atlantic City High School, where Marshall spoke, already was integrated, as was the Boys Vocational School of the city. That same year the city was a leader in school integration, 1955, the largest residential development in America -- Levittown, Pennsylvania – was being built across the Delaware River from Trenton for white-only homeowners.

The city continued its leading role in racial equality over the years, appointing its first black chief of police, Joseph Allmond, at the dawn of the casino era in 1978. Mayor Marty Small Sr. today is the fourth black person to lead Atlantic City.

In the modern age, the city’s black leadership has set an example for making racial justice part of justice for all.

In the spring and summer of 2020, there were multiple demonstrations by hundreds of people in the city to protest police brutality, the death of George Floyd and racial inequities. City police and officials accommodated and even occasionally joined the peaceful, heartfelt expressions of dismay and hope.

But after a May 31 protest, some damaged property, smashed store windows and stole merchandise. Others arrived in cars to join the looting. Local black leaders condemned the violence that distracted from the outpouring of support for racial justice. Atlantic City native Damon G. Tyner, then-county prosecutor, said he was “extremely disappointed in those individuals and their attack on our city.” Mayor Small said the rioting left him ashamed, embarrassed and hurt.

Atlantic City’s black head of the police at the time, Chief Henry White, was calm and firm. Police arrested 17 immediately, and launched an exhaustive investigation that resulted in charges against 95 participants. “The Atlantic City Police Department has remained steadfast in our support of those who exercise their First Amendment rights, including the right to peacefully protest. However, we will not idly stand by as individuals commit crimes against our city,” White said.

Atlantic City pursued practical police reform in partnership with criminal justice experts at Stockton University. Training now includes detailed police behavior during interactions with the public to increase communication, transparency, trust and mutual respect. At the end of last year, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a $700,000 grant to establish the scientific validity of the reform benefits seen locally. That could help the reforms become part of best practices.

When the national NAACP convention returns, from July 14 to 21, it will find Atlantic City even more welcoming and in step with ensuring civil rights and social justice.