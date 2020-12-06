Our view: Consolidate municipal courts to start seriously cutting property taxes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If we’re going to lower taxes, we have to start doing more with less, sharing services and becoming more efficient,” Levinson said. “It is the right way to go, but it’s not real popular with some mayors who like to keep control.”

Right on cue, several municipal officials rejected or downplayed being part of a countywide system and giving up the convenience of having their own courts — before they had any idea of how much their taxpayers might save with it.

Absecon Mayor Kim Horton said her town’s court already is efficient and cost-effective enough. Officials in two municipalities suggested their control of court enabled them to provide a form of locally tailored justice — special programs for people in need, according to Interim Business Administrator Anthony Swan, or “the local touch” from knowing each other, said Galloway Township Mayor Jim Gorman. So, is justice different depending on what you need or who you know?

In a recent column in these pages, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo (a former mayor of Northfield), said he applauded Levinson’s proposal and effort. Mazzeo previously offered legislation to enable the consolidation of municipal property assessment, which would save money, make assessments more consistent and reduce costly tax appeals — but there too, self-serving local officials put their own fiefdoms first.