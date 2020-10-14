Our view: Conservative or progressive, both likable, for Congress in 2nd

Kennedy told the board she favored impeachment. And if Trump claims a questionable reelection victory, “a lot can be done to challenge his presidency if needed.”

Trump cut taxes for businesses and individuals, and Kennedy said corporate taxes need to be raised to get revenue, boost the economy and make the tax code fairer. Van Drew said he’s against raising taxes on individuals and until the economy recuperates, no new or increased taxes of any kind should be considered.

Both said action on climate change is needed. Van Drew said combating climate change is warranted but shouldn’t be so expensive that it harms the economy or “lets countries like China eat our lunch.” Kennedy said there is such urgency on climate that the U.S. should lead the world and “encourage other countries to follow suit.”

This year has put a spotlight on police and their qualified immunity from personal lawsuits over actions on the job. Kennedy said possible changes to qualified immunity should be part of “conversations about criminalizing race and mental illness.” Van Drew said there are bad apples and police make mistakes, but they “go through a lot” and qualified immunity should continue.