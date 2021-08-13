Our view: Compromise results in better Linwood drainage plan

The many people who use the bike path running through the Mainland communities know from their wet feet that there’s a low point where the path and Wabash and Oak avenues meet in Linwood.

When rain is heavy, flooding can extend for a couple of blocks.

This collection point for Linwood’s stormwater system also is a source of runoff pollution going into Off’s Pond adjacent to Mainland Regional High School.

It won’t be for long.

Thanks to a new drainage plan developed by the city and amended to reflect the input of the gardeners of the nearby Linwood Arboretum, the flooding and runoff should finally be fixed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city has been developing its plan for years, with input from volunteers at its small arboretum. The due diligence of those volunteers prompted them to solicit an approach from Rutgers University personnel that wouldn’t involve what they feared would be an unsightly small retention pond near the arboretum.

Councilman Todd Gordon said the city’s engineering committee reviewed the Rutgers plan carefully -- and determined that it couldn’t handle the very large flow of water to the stormwater system there.