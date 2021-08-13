Our view: Compromise results in better Linwood drainage plan

The many people who use the bike path running through the Mainland communities know from their wet feet that there’s a low point where the path and Wabash and Oak avenues meet in Linwood.
When rain is heavy, flooding can extend for a couple of blocks.
This collection point for Linwood’s stormwater system also is a source of runoff pollution going into Off’s Pond adjacent to Mainland Regional High School.
It won’t be for long.
Thanks to a new drainage plan developed by the city and amended to reflect the input of the gardeners of the nearby Linwood Arboretum, the flooding and runoff should finally be fixed.
The city has been developing its plan for years, with input from volunteers at its small arboretum. The due diligence of those volunteers prompted them to solicit an approach from Rutgers University personnel that wouldn’t involve what they feared would be an unsightly small retention pond near the arboretum.
Councilman Todd Gordon said the city’s engineering committee reviewed the Rutgers plan carefully -- and determined that it couldn’t handle the very large flow of water to the stormwater system there.
The city is installing the large new storm sewer pipes around the arboretum, of course without going into or through it.
And after discussions about the project and tours of the area near the arboretum, the city and its engineer found they could modify the retention basin to leave in place more of the trees and shrubs that volunteers had planted in a little triangular parcel of city land next to the arboretum. The city also promised to maintain the basin collection pit to preserve its ability to recharge stormwater into the ground and prevent weeds from colonizing the basin. The revised plan was much better, said the arboretum volunteers.
Now the city can go ahead with its large paving and drainage project in the area. Storm drains are getting bike-friendly grates that keep debris out of the storm sewers. Streets from Poplar to Patcong avenues will be repaved, including in front of All Wars Memorial Park and Belhaven Middle School. Most of the cost is covered by $600,000 in N.J. Department of Transportation funding.
Credit transparent government and open communication between residents and officials with achieving a better outcome.
