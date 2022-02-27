Our view: Combination of Frontier and Spirit makes a stronger airline for Atlantic City airport

Spirit Airlines, the only scheduled carrier serving Atlantic City International Airport, and Frontier Airlines are better at keeping fares low than keeping customers pleased. In the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Transportation, each had higher customer complaint rates than all other domestic airlines.

Merging the two companies might seem like the only way to make customer service worse. But we think it actually should get better. Many complaints lately have been about canceled flights due to pandemic-related staffing issues and volatile demand. Major airlines with more planes, routes and staff have greater ability to deal with problems without cancellations. A combined Frontier and Spirit should have more flexibility and be more stable.

The deal’s greatest advantages to South Jersey’s airport, though, should be the availability of more destinations from it, fares that will continue to be among the lowest in the industry, and maybe even more visitors to Atlantic City flying in.

Frontier agreed to buy Spirit for $2.9 billion in cash and stock. The Wall Street Journal said the deal would create a discount-airline juggernaut, bringing together two of the biggest ultralow-cost airlines. Together they would be the fifth-largest airline in the U.S., behind only the big-four majors.

Spirit President and Chief Executive Ted Christie said the deal centered on “creating an aggressive ultralow fare competitor.” The airlines said they would seek to bring low-cost service to under-served routes in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and would grow faster than if they had remained apart.

Uniting Spirit and Frontier long has been a goal of William Franke, the chairman of Frontier who will chair the combined company’s board. Franke was chairman of Spirit in 2013 when Frontier was for sale, but he couldn’t convince his board to buy it. He left Spirit and his private-equity firm, Indigo Partners, purchased Frontier instead.

With Franke as chair, Frontier turned into an ultralow-cost competitor to Spirit. The year before the pandemic, Spirit and Frontier were the seventh and eighth airlines in the nation for traffic.

We think the Justice Department, which is tasked with blocking mergers that would reduce competition, is likely to approve the Frontier-Spirit merger. With the largest four airlines controlling 80% of U.S. seating capacity, a more substantial low-cost airline assures more competition. Denver-based Frontier is strong in the West, and Florida-based Spirit in the East. The department in 2016 approved the $2.6 billion combination of discounters Alaska Airlines and Virgin America.

No-frills Frontier and Spirit say their costs are up to 40% lower per mile, which discourages bigger airlines from matching their ticket prices. Making some services optional and charging fees for them is another source of complaints for the airlines.

Don’t expect that to change. Franke said people who have the money are free to buy first-class tickets and pay for the extras. For the rest, Franke said, “Hey, if I’m responsible for making air travel affordable and accessible to millions of people around the world, I’ll take that hit.”

The approach has been welcomed at Atlantic City International Airport. After the Frontier-Spirit deal was announced, a spokesperson for the South Jersey Transportation Authority said, “ACY remains committed to being the region’s low-cost and most convenient airport in the southern New Jersey shore area.”

The combined airline should ensure that for a long time.