Our view: Coastal projects combine for Stronger Shores

Making the Jersey Shore more resilient to counter storms, flooding, erosion and rising sea levels requires numerous different approaches.
Much excellent work is ongoing on projects from the Delaware Bay to Raritan Bay and beyond, and The Press has covered and supported many effects along the southern shore. Elevating buildings, building up marshlands, dredging waterways, replenishing beaches and reducing wave force are just some of the efforts involved.
Now state, federal and local leaders say it’s time to gather these approaches under an over-arching plan and support them with a policy campaign called Stronger Shores aimed at protecting the Jersey Shore way of life.
Among leaders at the recent launch of Stronger Shores were Rep. Jeff Van Drew; Lt. Col. Ramon Brigantti, commander of the Philadelphia District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Capt. Jonathan Theel, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay; Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman; and Brett Matik, chairperson of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance. Also present were business owners, commercial fishing representatives and the State Police.
Among the projects already funded and under way is the dredging of the Maurice River in Cumberland County. Besides unblocking the river’s mouth, the Army Corps will dredge a river channel for about 24 miles, using the material removed to help restore wetlands and fend off erosion. The $4 million for that is in this year’s federal budget.
That’s just the start of the “generational” dredging that is the next major initiative of the plan, according to Van Drew and the Army Corps. That will include deepening channels of the Intracoastal Waterway from Cape May to Atlantic City, as well as Cold Spring and Absecon inlets, to maintain safety and commerce.
The most ambitious piece of Stronger Shores is the Army Corps proposal for $16 billion worth of barriers, gates and other infrastructure to control back-bay flooding during storms and tidal events.
Van Drew outlined four pillars of the Stronger Shores initiative: resilience, safety, conservation and commerce. Infrastructure must make the shore “resilient against even the most powerful storms,” he said, while improving safety and preserving the beauty of the area.
This comprehensive approach should help the region and its leaders secure the federal and state funding needed. Van Drew said he is holding “high-level meetings with budgetary officials” on funding, much of which could come from the recently enacted bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
We urge New Jersey’s senior federal legislators, Sen. Bob Menendez and Sen. Cory Booker, to take a leading role in Stronger Shores. Protecting shore residents and businesses for generations to come will require bipartisan cooperation and dedication that perseveres.
