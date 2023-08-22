Sometimes when too much crime causes a store to close, it’s the business that decides the time has come to shut down.

Pharmacy and grocery operators have closed some stores across the country because extraordinary levels of theft, mainly shoplifting, have cut into profits. Others have done so to escape the risks of more serious crime outside and inside stores. Last year, Starbucks closed 16 stores because too many dangerous things were happening inside the stores, including heavy drug use by customers in bathrooms, its CEO said.

Violent crimes in grocery stores and restaurants have increased in recent years. FBI data shows aggravated assaults in restaurants increased 60% from 2018 and 2020. Assaults in grocery stores were up 73%.

Atlantic City this year has flipped the process, making stores in high-crime areas close overnight to help restore law and order on its streets.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. talked about the plan in early April during the United NJ Leaders Listening Tour that gathered ideas from local officials throughout the state. He said getting stores in high crime areas on Atlantic Avenue to close at 10 p.m. could stop people from hanging out or selling drugs in front of stores late at night.

That month, an ordinance to do that was jointly sponsored by all Atlantic City Council members and passed without opposition. Council members said it would discourage drug dealers and others from loitering in front of stores late at night, often ducking inside when police approach.

The push for the overnight closings seems to have come from two directions. Police said it will help improve public safety because certain criminal activity is fostered in or around businesses that operate during late night hours. Activist Steve Young said the Black community asked for the ordinance to address “what our children are going through and our mothers.”

Once the closing ordinance took effect, a large group of store owners crowded into a City Council meeting to complain the restriction of hours was unfair. They said stopping crime is the city’s responsibility and they often had called police. Closing their stores would just move the problem to competitors allowed to stay open.

The Pakistani-American Muslim Organization of South Jersey filed suit in July against the ordinance and a judge quickly restrained it from taking effect pending court action.

Then last week, Atlantic County Superior Court Assignment Judge Michael Blee dismissed the lawsuit, saying the store owners had not exhausted a waiver process available to them in the ordinance, and should seek relief in that before pursuing any legal action. Waivers may be granted based on business hardships or other factors by applying to the city director of Licensing and Inspections.

In his decision to dismiss the suit, Blee said the ordinance on its face was not unconstitutional.

Other municipalities in New Jersey restrict business hours overnight. Hanover Township in Morris County, for example, requires businesses to close from midnight to 5 a.m. Jersey City specifies about 50 streets on which no restaurant or retail sales establishment shall conduct business between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Blee added, however, that an appeal of a denied waiver might give the court “a more complete record to consider whether the ordinance is constitutional.”

Under the ordinance, the “restaurants, retail food establishments, retail sales and personal services businesses” subject to its requirements -- about 20 so far -- are to be “identified by the Atlantic City Police Department as areas of concern due to crimes involving but not limited to guns, drugs and other violent offenses.”

We like the idea of police determining crime hotspots so the ordinance may be applied only where needed, but we could imagine courts ultimately deciding that areas rather than particular businesses should be subject to it.

However the details sort out, the approach looks good and should contribute to Atlantic City’s progress toward the clean and safe streets many have long hoped for.