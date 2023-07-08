For more than half a century politicians have openly boasted that failing to use a public disaster to do what they want would be a waste. For millennia surely they’ve been subordinating good government to their political desires especially when people are distracted by calamity.

In this century that has meant extraordinarily irresponsible spending when things go wrong. In the severe recession of 2008-9, federal spending hit a then-shocking $1.2 trillion a year. The pandemic a decade later enabled a $5 trillion spending orgy. A distorted economy with high inflation resulted.

Less than 30 years ago, the federal government was running budget surpluses and paying down its debt. Now it is $35 trillion in debt and faces $80 trillion in unfunded entitlement spending the rest of this century. This is the context as federal and state governments make modest efforts to take back a small fraction of the excessive spending.

In one such effort, New Jersey’s Office of the State Comptroller recently declared that about half of the $14 million in CARES Act grants to fisheries businesses in the state were probably improper and should be recovered. The comptroller and an independent integrity monitor found that 37 businesses got more money than their actual pandemic losses in 2020. A few were ineligible because their revenue loss was not at least 35%.

The state Department of Environmental Protection distributed the Covid aid to fisheries in New Jersey. It is reviewing the payments and seeking federal guidance about recouping funds. The DEP already has agreed to establish stronger internal controls and to provide the comptroller with periodic status reports.

Like much spending during times of crises, these grants were handed out rather casually. Fishery businesses could apply for funds without submitting any supporting documents. They only had to sign an affidavit saying their application information was accurate and that they would supply documents if required.

Oversight, if anything, was more casual for a while. The first review by the Comptroller’s Office, in March 2022, found that $2.4 million may have been paid improperly to businesses. Commenting on that, the recent report said, “DEP did not act on some obvious red flags.”

Acting state Comptroller Kevin Walsh said, “It’s important taxpayers not be on the hook if the state improperly paid out funds and the federal government asks for the money back.”

Good. Hold that thought.

Last week, a federal watchdog estimated that $200 billion may have been stolen from two large COVID-19 business relief initiatives. The inspector general of the U.S. Small Business Administration estimated $136 billion was stolen from the Covid-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Another $64 billion was taken from the Paycheck Protection program.

A month ago the Associated Press reported that scammers and swindlers potentially swiped about $280 billion in Covid-19 emergency aid, and another $123 billion was wasted or misspent.

The $7 million or so the U.S. and New Jersey may try to claw back from fishery businesses may be a part of that, and exceedingly tiny whether it is or not. And the examples offered by the Comptroller’s Office should have been expected when buckets of cash are being thrown out like chum. One applicant turned out not to have a loss in 2020. Estimating losses was difficult throughout the pandemic. Another business received grants totaling $377,000, but only suffered $188,000 in losses.

Many businesses were crushed by the reactions of governments and people to the new and highly contagious respiratory virus. Targeted and verified aid was needed. The federal and many state governments, including in New Jersey, greatly increased business burdens by imposing unsupported and ineffective shutdowns.

Irresponsible government spending can’t compel the economy to be strong. But it can stimulate reckless, bad or even criminal behavior.