Our view: Change clears S.J. wetlands for offshore wind use

The development of offshore wind energy in the Atlantic Ocean off the East Coast has looked like a juggernaut for a few years now. That’s consistent with the broad consensus on the value of the energy resource and its potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Still, anytime government and political leaders are given something unstoppable costing vast sums and delivering more goodies to hand out than an Easter basket, the public and those more directly affected must be cautious.

We said people and particular interests, such as commercial fishing and wildlife protection, should be reassured by the thorough environmental reviews and studies that will accompany the creation of this new industry.

For example, NOAA Fisheries has been working with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and offshore wind developers to determine how projects might affect cod, black sea bass and other fish species and to protect them.

The N.J. Department of Environmental Protection and the state Board of Public Utilities this spring said they will commission three studies on how offshore wind installations will affect wildlife, fisheries and habitats.

With no apparent serious risks of harm evident from offshore wind projects around the world, we suggested, “Americans should have a lot of confidence in their scientific institutions and government regulatory structure to minimize the downsides of offshore wind energy development, if any.”

We still think that’s true, but a recent decision favoring an offshore wind company raises this question: Are the environmental benefits of offshore wind energy so great that they’ll trump other environmental regulations?

Last month, the DEP quietly put a notice in the New Jersey Register that it is changing coastal wetlands maps in Salem County in response to a request from PSEG Power, which with Ørsted is developing the leading Ocean Wind project off Atlantic City.

The DEP will reclassify 150 acres of wetlands as uplands to accommodate the building of the New Jersey Wind Port to serve the offshore wind industry. The port will be adjacent to PSEG’s three nuclear generating stations on the bay in Lower Alloways Creek Township.

A reassessment found that the acreage no longer met the definition of coastal wetlands, the DEP said, thanks to a large amount of fill materials and an elevation above tidal flows. The fill includes Delaware River dredge materials, gravel and asphalt. PSEG had requested reclassification of 197 acres.

The DEP said there would be no environmental impact from the change and pointed to the environmental benefit of reducing fossil fuel use with sustainable wind energy.

The wetlands to uplands change also raised the eyebrows of the former and longtime director of New Jersey Sierra Club, Jeff Tittel. He told NJ Spotlight, “We want the wind port to move forward, but what are they going to do to mitigate the impacts? Do we want to increase fill in areas subject to climate change and sea level rise?”

We can imagine lesser environmental considerations being overwhelmed by the ultimate goal of clean energy in a hurry. This isn’t the time to start worrying that will happen, but a wetlands reclassification that typically is very hard to get suggests it’s a risk to watch out for.