Our view: Change challenging for Strathmere, Deauville Inn

We can’t imagine how much change the Deauville Inn has seen in its 140 years of hosting overnight guests, diners, dancers and drinkers at the Jersey Shore.
How beautiful and remote must have been its location in the Strathmere section of Upper Township in its first decades. How wild and lively were the revelers who gathered there during Prohibition, when isolation apparently made it an ideal speakeasy.
The older folks among us probably still think of it as the place where the mature, civil and sedate can dine and dance to ballroom music.
Many such shore inns experienced one last change -- closing, razing and making way for a higher value use of precious island property. The Deauville went another direction, purchased in 2019 by the doctor who founded Fox Rehabilitation. Extensive renovations prepared the landmark to serve a new era.
Unfortunately, as the new Deauville greeted the public, the public was afflicted with the coronavirus and pandemic restrictions. Indoor dining was prohibited and then restricted for months. Like most restaurants that managed to stay in business, it served guests outside — on a deck and under a canopy. That worked well and the owners asked the township if it could make some outdoor fixtures permanent.
Putting the patrons and the occasional live entertainment outside carried the sound farther and louder. The neighbors started complaining, adding gripes about traffic, too many cars, service too early in the day for the septic system required of all Strathmere properties, even complaints that boats and personal watercraft in the bay are too loud. The township Planning Board made the Deauville apply for approval of a new site plan.
For much of the past year, the township and its planning board heard hours of complaints by neighbors — all who moved into its proximity decades after the Deauville Inn was popular. “That building has been there for ages,” said Mayor Rich Palombo, who also sits on the planning board. “What do you expect, the owner to tear it down and build something else?”
Happily, a way forward seems to have been worked out. There will be live bands at the Deauville on just six days in summer. The owner won’t make the summer canopy a year-round feature. The septic company will be asked to visit the property later.
The township Planning Board recently approved the new site plan. One neighbor said the Deauville and its owners are trying and have made improvements, and he can live with that.
Good. We’re glad to see a historic property — one of the few remaining of is kind — restored and resuming its continuous use for nearly a century and a half, contributing to the lively life and character of the Jersey Shore. As always, the best history is living authentic history.
