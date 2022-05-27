Our view: Century old jitneys still on a roll, now into Ocean City

The jitneys of Atlantic City helped launch the global minibus movement, using lighter vehicles on local routes. The name “jitney,” slang for the original 5-cent fare, has come to mean a 13-passenger minibus to shore residents.

That wasn’t the case when the first jitneys began service in Atlantic City in 1915. Until then, trolleys moved people around the resort. When their workers went on strike, two men started picking up riders in their Ford Model Ts, which they rigged with pulley systems to open the doors without getting out of the driver's seat. Within a few months, there were nearly 500 different vehicles operating as jitneys on the city streets.

The trolleys returned, but by 1918 the Atlantic City and Shore Railroad Co. declared bankruptcy. The jitney era began and even though the ride got bumpy at times, the city and jitneys became inseparable.

Not until this century, however, did they begin their expansion across the Jersey Shore. This summer they’ll start service in one of their still unconquered territories, Ocean City.

Jitneys have benefited from casino gambling in Atlantic City, but as late as the 1990s the fleet was old, decrepit, uncomfortable. We called that “a horrible advertisement for a resort city trying to remake itself.” The Press gushed about a plan to use $10 million in state and federal grants and loans from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to buy a new fleet of almost 200 jitneys for the members of the Atlantic City Jitney Association. That was quite a benefit to private business owners and operators, justified as a public service because the vehicles being replaced were mainly ancient converted bread trucks.

In 2010, the still serviceable fleet was replaced again, using millions in federal stimulus money in the severe recession that followed a housing collapse. Those 190 new jitneys ran on compressed natural gas, still the fuel of the fleet today, and cost $56,917 each. Of that, individual jitney owners only had to pay 55%, about $31,000.

This modernization -- to ADA-compliant, climate-controlled vehicles -- turned out to be crucial to the expansion of jitney operations at the shore.

Two years later, jitney service debuted beyond Atlantic City, in Sea Isle City. They’re still running there on weekends in summer, up and down Landis Avenue. This year there will be no service to Strathmere.

In 2013, jitneys began serving a fixed route between Avalon and Stone Harbor.

The current fare in Atlantic City is $2.25. Last summer, the fare for the Avalon-Stone Harbor route was $3. The City of Cape May has been providing free jitney service from 1 to 10 p.m. weekends in the summer -- a Beach Avenue route and another around town serving the Washington Street Mall.

The anticipated fare in Ocean City is $2, with service subsidized by the city. In the beginning, the Atlantic City Jitney Association will provide summer service along West Avenue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., passengers will be taken to and from Asbury Avenue downtown. From 5 to 11 p.m., the connection will be to the Boardwalk.

Weekend service and additional routes are possible. If people learn to take the jitney and skip the hassle (and cost) of driving and parking in seasonally congested Ocean City, the benefits should quickly make a strong case for expanded service.

This is an excellent trend, bringing a convenience of great value to summer visitors, making streets safer in busy resorts and reducing vehicle emissions. The entrepreneurial spirit for this was evident a century ago. We’re glad it is finally broadly benefitting the Jersey Shore.