Our view: Century-long battle for birds continues at Stone Harbor Point

Thousands, maybe millions of years before people discovered the benefits of Jersey Shore beaches, beach-nesting birds depended on their shell-strewn sands to reproduce.

Even though the nests are open and almost defenseless, the camouflaged eggs and chicks can evade natural predators such as gulls. But now people inadvertently disturb the nests, and the foxes and dogs following them to the barrier islands prey on the eggs and chicks. The endangered piping plovers, black skimmers and least terns need protection at the few nesting beaches that remain.

That’s a challenge each spring and summer for state wildlife workers, who put up signs and string fencing, and often station a sentry where people are likely to enter zones when the birds are on eggs or chicks are present. That hasn’t worked well where people access protected beaches by boat, often in surprisingly large numbers.

This year boaters began to overrun Stone Harbor Point, one of the state’s best habitats for beach-nesting birds. Police told the Borough Council they were asked to help when the point became a “destination spot” for upwards of 40 to 50 boats on weekends, with their occupants using the protected area “for relaxation, swimming, barbecuing, running dogs and consuming alcohol.” Police said they needed specific regulations regarding beach access to prevent increased boat traffic and ecological damage to the point.

Stone Harbor Council responded last month by restricting boater access to Stone Harbor Point and allowing increased enforcement and prosecution of trespassers who use the protected area for recreation.

The point and the similar sandy south end of Ocean City’s island, at Corson’s Inlet, have a long history at the center of the beach birds’ struggle to survive.

After beach nesters and many other shorebirds were hunted to near oblivion for their feathers to use in fashions, the shores and dunes at Corson’s Inlet were the first place at the Jersey Shore where beach nesters bred again, in 1924.

By 1981 the inlet beaches hosted 300 pairs of least terns, but a decade later their numbers were reduced to just 16 pairs. Protecting them, the distinctively long-billed black skimmers and the even rarer piping plovers has been difficult for wildlife officials ever since.

Volunteers with the Strathmere Plover Project celebrated this year when one of four piping plover chicks survived to fledge on that protected beach on the southern side of Corson’s Inlet.

We like Stone Harbor’s approach of prohibiting watercraft access to the point’s protected wildlife habitat. It can only help conservation efforts to increase and restore the populations of these birds so distinctively characteristic of Jersey Shore wildlife.

Upper Township and Ocean City should consult with state wildlife officials to see if a similar restriction of boaters during nesting season is appropriate at Corson’s Inlet and Strathmere.