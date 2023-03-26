The regulation of firearms is a challenging and contentious issue. Gun control, however, is not all or nothing, as partisan extremists of both sides would have others believe.

Keeping and bearing arms for lawful purposes is a fundamental constitutional right, but there are plenty of limits on the exercise of that right. Since the U.S. Supreme Court reasserted the basics of the 2nd Amendment last summer, these limits are getting more attention.

New Jersey was among states that for many years made keeping and carrying a gun nearly impossible for some lawful purposes such as self-protection. After its excessive restrictions were found to be unconstitutional, state government quickly passed replacement regulations to see if they would pass muster.

They haven’t, at least partly, and a federal judge in late January rejected some of the broadest of the new New Jersey restrictions on carrying a weapon. She temporarily restrained the state from enforcing its ban on having a gun in “sensitive locations” such as beaches and public parks. But in a blow to gun issue zealots of all kinds, she allowed New Jersey’s bans on firearms at playgrounds, youth sporting events and many government buildings.

One of the sensitive locations where the ban was voided, Atlantic City casinos, wasted little time in filling that void with a prohibition of firearms at their gambling resorts. In early February, the Casino Association of New Jersey announced that the owners of the nine casinos in Atlantic City were issuing their own firearms bans, as is their right as private property owners.

Casinos often restrict weapons on their premises. Even in Nevada, where state law expressly allows concealed carry in casinos, the casinos themselves can and do bar entry to people with weapons or ask those with them to leave -- backed by a trespass law with fines or jail time for violations. In the nearly half century of the New Jersey casino industry, state gun controls made private action unnecessary.

Everyone knows that guns are strictly prohibited on airplanes and in airports where people are preparing to fly. The federal government also generally prohibits possession of a firearm in any federal facility, including local post offices and other federal buildings. Federal law prohibits people from possessing a firearm in or near all K-12 schools. The Gun-Free School Zones Act covers all areas within 1,000 feet of public, parochial or private schools providing elementary or secondary education. Even this isn’t absolute, though, as states issuing concealed carry permits may allow their use in a school zone.

States are free to have particular and justified limits on where guns may be carried, and many do. Places where firearms are fully or partially restricted often are where there is an increased risk of fighting, which would be more likely to be deadly if the foes were armed. Examples include sporting events and places where alcohol is consumed.

Casinos seem like an obvious candidate for gun restriction. Alcohol is consumed and emotions run high and low, depending on the turn of a wheel or the roll of the dice. At some table games, gamblers play against each other. And with their inherent need for substantial surveillance, security and enforcement, casinos all but rule out many kinds of crime which might call for the personal protection of concealed carry.

So there’s no question that the immediate announcement of their own ban on guns was prudent by the casino operators in Atlantic City. And it suggests that when the federal review of New Jersey’s latest attempt at maximum restriction of guns is finished, casinos may well be a sensitive area where prohibition is judged to be constitutional.