Our view: Car-club community and trucking school may be best plans for Bader

For a decade and a half, we’ve swatted and shooed unworthy plans for Atlantic City’s former municipal airport, Bader Field.

Before the airport even closed in 2006, we urged the city to set up a thoughtful planning process for considering development proposals. In vain. Instead, as soon as it was available city officials hurried to try to sell it. One was even caught taking a bribe for a future development -- from an FBI informant. No wonder New Jersey enacted a law in 2008 giving the state Local Finance Board authority over any development at Bader Field.

The 141-acre property at the entrance to Atlantic City presents a unique opportunity for a major development. We’ve said a worthy one should dramatically strengthen the visitor appeal of the city and its casino industry.

There have been proposals that fell well short of that standard. Housing on and near the water is a sure thing for developers, so that’s been a recurring proposal. More casinos were urged … just as the already overbuilt city gaming market declined and four existing casino hotels closed. And as the years failed to elicit a worthy proposal, an outfit offered to cover it with athletic fields and an inflatable building until something better came along.

Meanwhile, a major project at Bader -- the Sandcastle minor league baseball stadium -- was built and used, then failed and fell into ruin.

All of this prepared us to scoff last year when a Formula One-style auto racing course and condos were proposed for Bader. Surely it would just add another sport to the long list of those tried unsuccessfully in the city. “Watching cars blast around a track for hours,” we said, could not appeal much to Atlantic City’s millions of visitors.

Turns out, creating an auto race track where fans watch the most talented drivers compete in the fastest cars was never the plan. That misconception mostly has been allowed to remain since a year ago when City Council was informed there was a proposal. The planning process remains in its early stages; there is no agreement yet between city, state and developers; and the scant, ineffective communication about the proposal has been far short of professional. This matters a great deal because the development would be unlike anything in the MidAtlantic region or ever seen by this newspaper.

The $2.7 billion plan for Bader would create a large, lavish country club and residences for affluent fast-car enthusiasts. Instead of a sedate golf course, members would play on a 2 1/2 mile track in their expensive vehicles. Customized luxury garages -- some with lifts – would allow them to immaculately house and display their ride or whole auto collection. In their clubhouse, they’d chat over meals and drinks about what happens when driver and car are released from the straightjacket of public road laws.

Tampa, Florida, last year approved one of these car-club communities, with a smaller track and just garages (in which residential space is allowed). Work started a year ago and is expected to be finished by summer. A smaller such community exists in Michigan, and the developer in Tampa plans to build them in Columbus, Ohio, and Nashville, Tennessee, in the next three years.

The clientele for this big Bader plan would be a good fit for the gaming industry -- people who can afford the finest things and services, and prefer fewer limits to their enjoyment. That might be what works best overall for the city’s competing casinos.

The other plan for another bit of Bader -- a truck driver training school -- looked fine but seemed rather generic for a city-backed development. Then the pandemic deepened the long-term shortage of commercial drivers to 80,000 nationwide. South Jersey doesn’t have the drivers needed to ensure timely pickup of waste and recycling.

The training need is urgent and offers good-paying opportunities. That the school will be opened by an Atlantic City native is a big plus. He drove trucks, bought trucks and started a trucking company. His driving school will further his example of making and bettering one’s life.

Other kinds of projects and investors have had years to come forward, and those that have lacked the advantages of these. A fuller consideration for these Bader Field proposals suggests they are excellent uses and may be the best of the economically feasible possibilities. We’re be glad to see the truck driving school in the works, and we hope the state, city and auto community club developers reach an agreement on the future of Bader Field.