Our view: Cape veterans clinic crowns years of improved care in South Jersey

Literally for decades this newspaper lamented the paucity of local health care options for the many veterans living in South Jersey. That forced them to take buses to Philadelphia or Wilmington, Delaware, for treatments everyone else can get near home. The giant Veterans Health Administration couldn’t be budged.
Then in 2016, a concerted effort by Rep. Frank LoBiondo with help from U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker broke the logjam and began a series of dramatic improvements to services for the region’s veterans.
This month saw those accomplishments crowned with the opening of a new, bigger outpatient clinic for veterans in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township. For the many who helped get it done, it’s a dream come true.
The four-year turnaround began in 2016 with the announcement of such an upgraded veterans clinic in Vineland. Nearly doubled in size, by year’s end it brought services such as hearing and vision that veterans had gotten by traveling out of state.
That followed an analysis by The Press of Atlantic City and the Associated Press that found veterans using the previous clinic were twice as likely as those using other Veterans Affairs facilities in New Jersey to wait more than a month for care.
That same year, the VA admitted it had issues at its Northfield clinic and added four behavioral health and six medical staffers there, as well as an on-site clinic manager.
By the following year, the VA had developed partnerships with Cape Regional Medical Center, Shore Medical Center, Inspira Health Network and AtlantiCare that make more procedures available through the Veterans Choice Program. And it announced its plan to relocate its Cape May clinic from a double-wide trailer at the U.S. Coast Guard base to a new facility on the mainland.
The improvements continued in 2018 with a new veterans wing at Atlantic County’s Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield and similar facilities at Eastern Pines Convalescent Center in Atlantic City, both opened under a five-year VA contract. Atlantic County was able to convince the VA to offer some of the same VA medical services that patients have been traveling more than 100 miles round trip to Delaware to receive.
The New Jersey Hospital Association trained seven teams — each containing a mental health professional and a veteran — to provide a Mental Health First Aid course to veterans, their families and caregivers. And the Wilmington VA Medical Center contracted to give South Jersey veterans increased access to specialty palliative, hospice, dementia and respite care through several long-term-care facilities in the region.
The Cape clinic in Rio Grande had been due to open in summer but was delayed by the pandemic. It continues to offer — now in a modern facility — primary care, women’s health, podiatry, preventative care, laboratory services, social work services and mental health care. To those it has added expanded telehealth capabilities to bring more specialists to veterans, hearing aid maintenance and repair, prescription drug benefits, physical therapy and optometry services.
The upgrade of veterans care on multiple fronts has been among the most reassuring achievements in South Jersey of government at all levels.
Someday maybe it will be topped by what Rep. Jeff Van Drew considers the ultimate best solution for veterans — a card that allows them to go to any doctor at any time.
