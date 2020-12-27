Our view: Cape veterans clinic crowns years of improved care in South Jersey

Literally for decades this newspaper lamented the paucity of local health care options for the many veterans living in South Jersey. That forced them to take buses to Philadelphia or Wilmington, Delaware, for treatments everyone else can get near home. The giant Veterans Health Administration couldn’t be budged.

Then in 2016, a concerted effort by Rep. Frank LoBiondo with help from U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker broke the logjam and began a series of dramatic improvements to services for the region’s veterans.

This month saw those accomplishments crowned with the opening of a new, bigger outpatient clinic for veterans in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township. For the many who helped get it done, it’s a dream come true.

The four-year turnaround began in 2016 with the announcement of such an upgraded veterans clinic in Vineland. Nearly doubled in size, by year’s end it brought services such as hearing and vision that veterans had gotten by traveling out of state.

That followed an analysis by The Press of Atlantic City and the Associated Press that found veterans using the previous clinic were twice as likely as those using other Veterans Affairs facilities in New Jersey to wait more than a month for care.

