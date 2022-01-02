Our view: Cape May County signals great tourism year ahead

Something tells us it’s all happening at the zoo, the free one in Cape May County.

Many zoos struggled early in the pandemic as visitors, revenue and donations declined. The Cape May County Zoo was hard hit too by a three-month shutdown in 2020. While admission is free, many donations are made by visiting families, and attendance was just a fraction of the normal.

This year is different. The availability of COVID vaccines and the immunity of those who have recovered from it freed many people to resume the activities they did without last year.

As of early December, the zoo had counted 554,146 visitors this year, a new record. That beat attendance for 2019, which also was a record.

Kevin Lare, acting county administrator, said the zoo is on “firm financial footing.”

It also has more animals than ever. Additions including red kangaroos and emus have brought the total to more than 500, representing 250 different species.

Cape May County’s zoo has long been one of the Jersey Shore’s most popular attractions, but the rebound in visitation has extended far beyond.