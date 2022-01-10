Our view: Cape bridges need federal and state infrastructure funds

Cape May County has a thriving tourism industry that has rebounded to record levels from pandemic cautions and restrictions. What must be a $7 billion industry by now looks very solid.

But Cape’s ocean and bay vacation paradise has an Achilles’ heel that so far is proving difficult to protect. Access into and out of the tourist destinations depends on some 28 bridges subject to the damage of salt in the water and air.

For decades, officials generally did only the maintenance necessary to keep the bridges open, putting off far more expensive repairs and preparation for their replacement.

Tolls on some of the bridges covered current expenses. Bridges exceeded their expected lifespan and became more costly and challenging to keep open.

The county spent nearly $4 million on rehabbing the bridge between the Wildwoods and Cape May when state funding fell well short of the $7.4 million price. That bridge over Middle Thorofare, crucial to one of the East Coast’s most valuable fishing ports, needs replacement at an estimated cost of $230 million.

Then in September 2020, the county Board of Freeholders announced a bold plan to address the needs of the bridge system.

