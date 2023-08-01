Cape May County’s barrier island toll bridges have had a boat-strike problem for decades, focused on the one between Cape May and Wildwood Crest. That one happens to span Middle Thorofare, at an important commercial fishing port. Big scallop trawlers and other vessels occasionally hitting the bridge weaken it, putting its drivers at risk and requiring expensive repairs.

Lately boat strikes have become more common on the other toll bridges, particularly the one across Townsends Inlet connecting Sea Isle City and Avalon. These collisions involve pleasure craft and charter fishing boats, which reduces damage to the bridge but threatens to sink boats.

This adds another compelling reason to finally replace the old and outdated bridges. The chance that someone aboard a boat hitting a bridge might drown looks significant. Since some of the bridges are more than 75 years old, it’s not out of the question that the shock of a boat strike to a worsening and hidden structural weakness could trigger a collapse.

Don’t think that piloting a boat slowly and carefully is enough to ensure safe passage under an inlet bridge. The swift waters of Jersey Shore inlets occasionally sweep away and drown people intending to just get their feet wet. The tide that fills and then empties the back bays funnels into the inlets, greatly increasing the water’s velocity.

Boats moving against an inlet tide need a lot of power just to make slow headway -- with the opposing water exaggerating their steering. Far worse is going with the rushing water into and through the bridge. Steering control depends on moving faster than the already speeding water that also can angle right or left. If threading the bridge opening goes wrong, the boat collides with the immovable bridge at the combined speeds of water and boat.

A 52-foot Viking Sky Bridge yacht with seven aboard struck the bridge in June. The damaged million-dollar boat managed to tie up off the Avalon Yacht Club after the crash, where it continued to take on water and capsized. The next day, crews raised it upright and towed it to the Avalon Marine Center.

Last year a charter boat with more than 20 aboard was swept by the current into the bridge, punching a hole in its hull and flooding multiple compartments. A nearby boat got 22 people off and ashore. The boat was eventually brought to an Upper Township marina but was deemed a total loss of about $500,000. It was soon replaced with a 65-foot boat.

Since 2011, a dozen boat strikes to the Townsends Inlet Bridge have been reported to the Cape May Bridge Commission. No doubt there have been many others.

One factor might be larger boats nowadays. Another might be rock pilings placed near the bridge that changed the water flow in the inlet.

Cape May County is in the early stages of a 15-year plan to replace possibly unsafe bridges past their life expectancy. Estimated costs of $603 million to $890 million might be 70% funded by state and federal sources.

A few years ago the bridge commission finally started raising tolls, which were only covering operations -- no funding for maintenance or replacement. By next year they’ll increase to $3 a crossing, double when they started.

New bridges will take time. Until then, perhaps signs on the bridges should warn boaters of the particular risks of transiting them in racing inlet waters. Lighted warnings activated by strong currents would be excellent. Maybe the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should be asked to see if rock placements have made currents riskier.

Visitors and residents passing over or under these old bridges shouldn’t face much risk doing so.