Our view: Cape bike path needs link to Atlantic network soon

A 15-year project to create a dedicated recreational path across Middle Township achieved its goal recently with completion of the final 4-mile stretch. The path for bicyclists, others on wheels, joggers and walkers runs 13 miles between the borders with Lower and Dennis townships.

To the north it connects with a Dennis path, and that township plans to connect to Upper Township. To the south, though, a long trail is already in place down to the Cape May Lewes Ferry.

The final stretch just completed was the most complicated for the township to create, running as it does between private property lines and skirting areas of protected wetlands. A section near the Cape May County Zoo is lined with a privacy fence. The finished Middle way is just in time for inclusion in the new map for tourists being produced by the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce.

The easier parts of recreational paths get built first, typically along utility or former rail rights-of-way. That leaves sections where it’s more challenging to find available properties through developments, highways and more.

A continuous Cape May County path from Dennis to North Cape May adds to incentives to fill in the missing links needed for a true regional trail network.

Priority No. 1 is connecting the Cape path to the splendid new separate bike path on the Garden State Parkway Bridge over Great Egg Harbor Bay. Another phase of construction in Dennis Township is planned, and Upper has been discussing plans for a path from that to the Parkway bridge.

The other missing link is on the north side of the bridge. Between it and the protected path on the long Ocean City Causeway are sections of two busy highways. They have shoulders but the connections are confusing and too risky for inexperienced cyclists.

A year ago Somers Point announced plans to complete this link, putting bike lines on both sides of Somers Point-Mays Landing Road between Routes 9 and 52 (MacArthur Boulevard). The hope that the work would be done by this summer has faded.

That still leaves a small section of Route 9 between the parkway bridge and these new bike lanes. New Jersey was said to be working on a plan for that, but more than a year later nothing more has been heard.

Creating these links in northern Cape May County and southern Atlantic County will connect the Cape-long path with Ocean City’s destination-worthy trails. They’ll also join the long and popular Mainland bike path running through Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield and Pleasantville.

At that point, the priority will become finding a better connection between the Mainland path and the long Atlantic County Bike Path from the Harbor Square shopping center to Mays Landing. And on the other end of this network, Cape May City will want a better, safer connection to the central county trail in Lower Township (a former rail right of way seems like a good choice).

The benefits of the resulting regional recreational trail network will be extensive. Exercise on foot or wheels will be far safer in this era when distracted driving is increasing fatal accidents. Visitors who already enjoy their local bike paths will have enticing longer rides and even family-safe shore bike touring options. And bike commuting -- saving on gas while getting fit -- will become feasible to more workers.

Just a few short links of path are left to pave before this healthy and safe infrastructure starts reaching its potential.