Our view: Bungled NJ-federal attempt to protect and help tenants hurts them and landlords

Seldom does government entitlement spending fail to find recipients, so two possibilities are suggested: Either there is a government failure for more than a year to communicate to tenants the help available, or there aren’t as many affected as much by the pandemic as federal and state officials imagine. To get money to pay their rent, they must have had a COVID hardship defined as losing a job, being on unemployment, losing shifts, having increased expenses or being denied a job. They also must have an income no more than 80% of the median for the area, and show proof of financial instability such as owing back rent or having rent to pay that takes up more than half of their income.