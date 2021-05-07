Our view: Buena should rethink attempt to eliminate volunteer fire company

Borough of Buena officials seem more than a little ungrateful for the first-responder services of the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company over the years — 99 years to be exact.
At a time when communities across America are doing all they can to stop or reverse the decrease in people volunteering to handle a challenging, occasionally dangerous job requiring a huge commitment of time and training, Buena officials are trying to put the fire company out of existence.
Last year a former member complained to three state agencies about deficiencies and compliance issues he found with the fire company. These included products that weren’t labeled for their chemical contents, some gear that was out of date and some firefighters late in completing their annual respirator training. State agencies made inspections and came up with a list of a couple dozen violations of state regulations.
In a line of work where mistakes can be costly and even tragic, there were no allegations of deficient job performance or wrongdoing.
To us, none of the publicized violations sound serious enough to justify borough officials seeking to terminate the volunteer fire company rather than help it get back up to compliance — especially during the pandemic when normal activities were more difficult or not possible.
We would be surprised if a disappointed or disgruntled worker couldn’t come up with violations against any medium to large business in over-regulated New Jersey.
Half or more of the violations were remedied by February. By the end of last month, company Chief Ken Barbagli said all of the problems had been addressed, “but the state hasn’t signed off on it yet.” He added the firefighters believe Buena officials are urging the state to keep the violations open while they pursue their effort to close the volunteer company.
Around the time last fall that state inspectors were looking for problems at the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company, the National Fire Protection Association was analyzing a new survey on the possible causes of the loss of volunteers critical to ensuring fire protection for most Americans.
The NFPA said that volunteer recruitment and retention has been steadily decreasing for three decades — dropping from 8 volunteers per 1,000 people in 1987 to 5.8 in its 2018 US Fire Department Profile.
The survey by the National Volunteer Fire Council found that two-thirds of fire departments are struggling to retain volunteers and nearly all blame it on the need to commit to responding at all hours and to undergo hundreds of hours of training.
But when the NVFC asked former company members why they quit, they overwhelmingly gave a far different answer — problems with department culture and leadership. Their top four reasons for leaving were department cliques and groups that exclude others; leadership that doesn’t focus on or support members’ needs; members in different generations not getting along; and “a lack of camaraderie or sense of community among everyone in the department.”
These are challenges that just about any group, including local government officials, needs to consider and address.
We wonder whether something along these lines isn’t among the issues for Buena and its volunteer fire department.
There would have to be a compelling, insoluble reason for throwing away a century-old volunteer fire company these days. We don’t see anything close to that.
When people volunteer to handle a tough job that would otherwise cost a lot of money, the sensible thing is to welcome the help and make sure the volunteers have all they need to get the job done.
Buena and state officials should try helping the Landisville firefighters. That’s their job.
