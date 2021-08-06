Our view: Buena ignores public, terminates volunteer fire company anyway

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The mayor and council began their actions against the company by suspending it after a former member complained to three state agencies about deficiencies and compliance issues he had found there. As we said in a spring editorial, none of the publicized violations sounded serious enough to justify borough officials seeking to end the volunteer fire company rather than help it get back up to compliance -- especially during the pandemic when normal activities were more difficult or not possible. We added that a disappointed or disgruntled worker could surely come up with such violations against any medium to large business in over-regulated New Jersey.

Once advised of the things needing correction, the officers and firefighters of Landisville Volunteer Fire Company remedied them. The state inspected the company again and determined that it had fixed all of the violations, which the state Department of Health stated in a letter to the borough and company, adding that it considered the matter closed.

This confirmed the relatively minor nature of the charges that had been assembled against the company. In our editorial, we stated, “There would have to be a compelling, insoluble reason for throwing away a century-old volunteer fire company these days. We don’t see anything close to that.”