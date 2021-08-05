Our view: Breastfeeding issue returns in Absecon with lawsuit by police sergeant

For decades American women had to fight for acceptance of breastfeeding their babies in the face of a long, well-funded campaign by infant formula makers.
The science in support of the superiority of a mother’s own milk for her baby was always firm -- as if science were needed to show that natural human biology is preferable to replicas of it concocted in labs.
Breastfeeding prevailed overwhelmingly, to the point that mothers who chose formula feeding -- often for legitimate reasons -- were sometimes unfairly shamed. Cases of failure to accommodate breastfeeding largely disappeared.
New Jersey was in the mainstream in 1997 when it enacted a law declaring “every mother has the basic human right to breastfeed her baby.” The state protected the exercise of that right in any public place where she is otherwise entitled to be -- including most private businesses offering public services.
That there is a dispute over breastfeeding in the Absecon Police Department is, therefore, surprising and unfortunate. A police sergeant has sued her department and its chief alleging she was not accommodated as required under the law and retaliated against after complaining.
Let us assert up front that we are in no position to judge the merits of the accusation or the defense made by the city. Readers aren’t in such a position either. But we think there’s benefit in reviewing some aspects of the case and the relevant law, especially to remind people or make younger people aware of the protections and behaviors required.
The federal Affordable Care Act built on the original breastfeeding protections by requiring businesses with at least 50 employees to provide space and time for working mothers to express breastmilk -- i.e., use a breast pump to collect it for later feeding to the baby. In 2018, New Jersey joined 17 other states in adding such protections to their explicit civil rights, applying them to all employers and bringing to 28 the states providing for breastfeeding and breastmilk pumping in the workplace.
In her lawsuit, Sgt. Joyce Lee says that upon returning from maternity leave in 2019, she pumped breastmilk in a department storage room, putting a sign on the door for privacy. After at least one male coworker walked in on her, she was told she could no longer use the room but wasn’t offered another suitable location.
The city said Lee could have used the women’s locker room or other locations in the department.
The required accommodations are rather extensive, starting with the federal guideline that the breastfeeding or pumping location “must be shielded from view and free from intrusion by coworkers or the public.”
They are also quite specific. The U.S. Department of Labor, which enforces the federal requirement, defines a suitable location as one that has a place to sit, an outlet to plug in a breast-pumping machine, a lockable door and a space that is reasonably clean. An employer can seek exemption from the law’s requirements if it can prove that accommodating an employee would pose “an undue hardship on business operations.”
Legal experts in New Jersey have advised employers to ask breastfeeding employees where they would feel comfortable among the places such as an unused office that meet the requirements. Then they should communicate the expectations for the use and privacy of the space to all employees.
These state and federal protections for breastfeeding are as solid and specific as they come. Perhaps the fading of this as a front-and-center social issue allowed the Absecon situation to develop into a lawsuit. Even battles fully won, and not that long ago, require an awareness of history to preserve what was accomplished.
