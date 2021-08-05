Our view: Breastfeeding issue returns in Absecon with lawsuit by police sergeant

For decades American women had to fight for acceptance of breastfeeding their babies in the face of a long, well-funded campaign by infant formula makers.

The science in support of the superiority of a mother’s own milk for her baby was always firm -- as if science were needed to show that natural human biology is preferable to replicas of it concocted in labs.

Breastfeeding prevailed overwhelmingly, to the point that mothers who chose formula feeding -- often for legitimate reasons -- were sometimes unfairly shamed. Cases of failure to accommodate breastfeeding largely disappeared.

New Jersey was in the mainstream in 1997 when it enacted a law declaring “every mother has the basic human right to breastfeed her baby.” The state protected the exercise of that right in any public place where she is otherwise entitled to be -- including most private businesses offering public services.

That there is a dispute over breastfeeding in the Absecon Police Department is, therefore, surprising and unfortunate. A police sergeant has sued her department and its chief alleging she was not accommodated as required under the law and retaliated against after complaining.