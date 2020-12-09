Our view: Block Murphy from again restricting care that NJ hospitals provide

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Across America, dozens of hospitals have temporarily reduced scheduled and elective care as needed when conditions in their region and their facilities made that the wisest choice for public health. Care providers have a level of awareness and dedication to the public’s well-being beyond that of politicians.

The New England Journal of Medicine recently created an exercise for physician leaders who make decisions about their hospital’s COVID-19 response. It described a case study that closely balanced the factors involved — percentage of hospital capacity available, intensive care unit use, surge capacity use, availability of personal protective equipment, the 7-day average for daily new cases of COVID-19 in the hospital’s region, the rate of change in new cases, and the ability of hospitals in neighboring regions to accept transfers of COVID patients.

This is how medical experts who know local conditions decide whether to continue to schedule elective surgical procedures, defer all elective surgical procedures or proceed with scheduled elective surgical procedures but defer new cases.

The New Jersey Hospital Association says “decisions around electives should be left for the medical teams to make considering hospital conditions, prevalence of COVID-19 in the community and community health needs.”