Our view: Block Murphy from again restricting care that NJ hospitals provide

Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order in the spring banning New Jersey hospitals from providing non-COVID care that’s scheduled or considered elective was a disaster.
Data nationwide already is showing that the falloff in such care is increasing mortality from health risks such as cancer and heart disease during the pandemic.
Murphy’s order also upended hospital operations, costing them millions at a time when they needed to marshal their forces and supplies to handle their COVID caseloads.
In the two months of Murphy’s partial shutdown of hospitals, Shore Medical Center lost $24 million and Cape Regional Medical Center lost $8.3 million.
We were shocked that Murphy would override the judgment of the state’s medical experts and urged him to reverse course in an editorial headlined “Let medical experts at hospitals handle their reopening.”
Now Murphy says he is again considering restricting the care that hospitals provide, as part of his apparently political response to the inevitable increase in coronavirus infections in fall and winter.
Legislators shouldn’t allow the governor to repeat this mistake, which undermines New Jersey citizens’ health and their care providers. The Legislature should pass its bipartisan bill ensuring medical experts at the hospitals themselves are allowed to keep making their own crucial care decisions.
Across America, dozens of hospitals have temporarily reduced scheduled and elective care as needed when conditions in their region and their facilities made that the wisest choice for public health. Care providers have a level of awareness and dedication to the public’s well-being beyond that of politicians.
The New England Journal of Medicine recently created an exercise for physician leaders who make decisions about their hospital’s COVID-19 response. It described a case study that closely balanced the factors involved — percentage of hospital capacity available, intensive care unit use, surge capacity use, availability of personal protective equipment, the 7-day average for daily new cases of COVID-19 in the hospital’s region, the rate of change in new cases, and the ability of hospitals in neighboring regions to accept transfers of COVID patients.
This is how medical experts who know local conditions decide whether to continue to schedule elective surgical procedures, defer all elective surgical procedures or proceed with scheduled elective surgical procedures but defer new cases.
The New Jersey Hospital Association says “decisions around electives should be left for the medical teams to make considering hospital conditions, prevalence of COVID-19 in the community and community health needs.”
The association recognized the importance of local conditions in its recently introduced color-coded system that tailors how many visitors a patient may have to COVID conditions in the hospital’s region of the state.
A big mistake by Murphy, regarding restrictions on all business as well as hospitals, has been his simplistic application of his edicts uniformly throughout the state — despite enormous variation in COVID conditions among the regions of New Jersey.
With suffering, lives and the ability of hospitals to function optimally at stake, state legislators can’t just stand by while Murphy repeats this mistake. They must pass the bipartisan bill letting the medical experts manage hospitals for the health of their communities, which is sponsored by Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, and Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth.
And they should be prepared to override a veto if Murphy tries to keep this medical decision for himself.
