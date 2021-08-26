Our view: Biased Middle Township district bans homeschool kids from sports

Left to their own devices, kids will engage in athletic games that are as much fun as they are rewarding. Better still is when parents and school officials help them organize to experience team dynamics and develop their skills.
But what can be said about adults who won’t let some kids play, who reject their presence and participation because they’re the wrong kind of kids?
For a dwindling number of school officials, the wrong kind is homeschooled children.
Middle Township recently showed that this needless, damaging prejudice continues in some places. It, like Buena Regional High School, prohibits homeschooled students from district athletics under any circumstances. Many districts sensibly give homeschoolers a path to play sports, including Ocean City, Lower Township, Vineland and Pleasantville. Across America, 20 states recognize the right of homeschoolers to access public sports programs, which like the schools they don’t attend, are funded by their families’ tax dollars.
Middle officials rejected a homeschooling family’s request to discuss the matter. The kids of such families will remain condemned to the ultimate in separate and unequal facilities from the school district.
Middle Superintendent David Salvo said, “This policy is not intended to be, nor is discriminatory.” Then he proceeded to describe how it was both.
Salvo said homeschoolers must be banned to ensure that all kids meet requirements decided by the district -- including attending classes in schools to maintain grade point averages and earn credits there. He, administrators and school personnel monitor students and decide who gets to play.
Reasonable requirements for participation could be set for those educated at home. Many other districts do this, and the NCAA offers homeschoolers a clear path to certifying for play at its Division I and II schools.
But all Middle officials need to know is that parents have chosen to homeschool their kids, often for religious or moral reasons, and they demote those families to a class below serving or even worthy of polite communication.
Many parents felt compelled to teach students at home when schools shut down in the pandemic and only offered much inferior instruction over the internet. That was a disservice, one contrary to the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Schools should be more receptive to allowing parents the liberty to provide alternate forms of education for their children, such as homeschools and charter schools. As many parents have discovered, better and more diverse learning often results.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.