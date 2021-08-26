Our view: Biased Middle Township district bans homeschool kids from sports

Salvo said homeschoolers must be banned to ensure that all kids meet requirements decided by the district -- including attending classes in schools to maintain grade point averages and earn credits there. He, administrators and school personnel monitor students and decide who gets to play.

Reasonable requirements for participation could be set for those educated at home. Many other districts do this, and the NCAA offers homeschoolers a clear path to certifying for play at its Division I and II schools.

But all Middle officials need to know is that parents have chosen to homeschool their kids, often for religious or moral reasons, and they demote those families to a class below serving or even worthy of polite communication.

Many parents felt compelled to teach students at home when schools shut down in the pandemic and only offered much inferior instruction over the internet. That was a disservice, one contrary to the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Schools should be more receptive to allowing parents the liberty to provide alternate forms of education for their children, such as homeschools and charter schools. As many parents have discovered, better and more diverse learning often results.