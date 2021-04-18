Our view: Best shot to fulfill Atlantic City turnaround is next couple of years

The gaming industry in Atlantic City is rightly focused on returning to normal as soon as possible. The forced closure of casinos last year for 3½ months cut their operating profits by 80% and threw tens of thousands of employees out of work.
The gaming companies in the city did better than might be expected during the pandemic, though, because in New Jersey they have a growing two-part stream of revenue from online operations. While revenue from in-person visitors fell by 43% from the year before, that from sports betting and casino-style gambling online doubled.
At the beginning of last year, New Jersey and its gaming company partners already had a big head start over other states into online betting. That turned out to be extra rewarding during a pandemic that shifted many activities toward online and away from in person.
New Jersey leaders past and current shouldn’t lose much time congratulating themselves for their foresight. The return of investment in the city under its state management was tripped up by the pandemic and hasn’t rebounded yet. State and city officials need to realize the fleeting nature of their online gambling advantage and quickly get the reinvention of Atlantic City back on track.
Thanks to its U.S. Supreme Court victory enabling sports betting, New Jersey was first to make a significant entry into that segment outside of Nevada. In the three years since, the sports betting states have grown to 21. Another 14 states are considering legal sports betting and might join the market this year or next.
The widespread acceptance of sports betting hasn’t been matched in online casino gambling. Just five other states allow the play of casino-style games online. Efforts in that direction are starting to be made in seven other states, mainly by private interests.
Advocates in some other states are bewildered at the low interest in online casino gaming, since it generates $80 million a month in revenue in New Jersey. Some expect New York’s awareness of its neighbor’s success to convince officials there to follow it soon.
New Jersey officials should expect that the state’s lead in online gambling won’t last more than a few years. The state’s East Coast casino monopoly took decades to dissipate, but online gambling is easier and multi-billion-dollar markets evolve more rapidly now.
Gaming in Atlantic City, though, has potentially greater appeal that would be enduring. Reinvented, it would be the unrivaled oceanfront destination with a concentration of casino resorts within easy travel for much of America’s largest concentration of people.
The next few years should be great for Atlantic City’s tourism economy. New Jersey and the city should use them to make it more rewarding for decades to come.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.