Our view: Best energy source for clean NJ buses won’t be clear soon

New Jersey officials are focused on the political goal of becoming a clean energy state as soon as possible. However good that goal might be — even though the state is too small to make a significant difference to global climate change — how it is achieved may be just as important.
This is especially true where technologies and their markets are in their early stages. As they develop, the costs and benefits will change substantially. That might be the case with converting New Jersey’s bus transportation system to one that emits no greenhouse gases.
The Murphy administration’s 2019 Energy Master Plan called for this decarbonizing of transportation by compelling cars and other short-range vehicles to switch to electric power by 2050. As it happens, that looks like one of those goals sure to be achieved by market forces that politicians can then claim credit for.
But a law enacted last year required NJ Transit to buy only electric buses by the end of 2032. With that, legislators and Gov. Phil Murphy have gotten ahead of the evolving technology and markets.
Not that electric buses are a bad idea. They’re vastly cleaner than the current diesel buses in use. Their fuel cost will drop to 19 cents per mile for the electricity needed from the current $2.81 for diesel. But they’ll also require expensive adjustments to make them work.
NJ Transit has planned to start a pilot electric bus system in Camden by the end of this year. It will buy eight buses (at a cost of perhaps $6 million) and see how they perform in the real world of urban transit.
The state’s transit operator estimates converting its entire bus fleet to electric would cost $5.7 billion for the vehicles alone.
There would be additional significant costs for charging infrastructure and garages. For example, NJ Transit has awarded a Vineland company a $3.2 million contract for charging infrastructure in a Camden bus garage.
One drawback to electric buses is that large heavy vehicles need large and extra heavy batteries. Even with these the bus can only operate 8 to 10 hours, well short of the 18 hours that a diesel bus might run its route during its service day. That’s sure to increase costs too.
Another is that buses mainly operate during the day and so electric ones need to recharge at night — when solar panels shut down and the winds driving offshore turbines are lighter. This means energy for clean electric buses will be supplied by the grid’s mix of natural gas, nuclear and coal generating stations.
Compare this to an emerging alternative, vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells. They can run on hydrogen created whenever solar and offshore wind power is available. A 2019 study found the carbon footprint for a hydrogen vehicle was much smaller than for an electric one — 2.7 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer for hydrogen power compared to 20.9 grams for electric.
Hydrogen vehicles can also be refueled as quickly as an equivalent fossil-fuel vehicle and offer a driving range similar to diesel and gasoline.
A Bloomberg Finance research report last year estimated that long-haul, heavy-payload trucks could be cheaper to run using hydrogen fuel cells than diesel engines by 2031.
Converting NJ Transit to either form of clean energy will be expensive. New Jersey’s political leaders should take care that in their policy agenda haste they don’t commit their constituents and transit customers to a less functional and more polluting system.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.