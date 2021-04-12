Our view: Best energy source for clean NJ buses won’t be clear soon

New Jersey officials are focused on the political goal of becoming a clean energy state as soon as possible. However good that goal might be — even though the state is too small to make a significant difference to global climate change — how it is achieved may be just as important.

This is especially true where technologies and their markets are in their early stages. As they develop, the costs and benefits will change substantially. That might be the case with converting New Jersey’s bus transportation system to one that emits no greenhouse gases.

The Murphy administration’s 2019 Energy Master Plan called for this decarbonizing of transportation by compelling cars and other short-range vehicles to switch to electric power by 2050. As it happens, that looks like one of those goals sure to be achieved by market forces that politicians can then claim credit for.

But a law enacted last year required NJ Transit to buy only electric buses by the end of 2032. With that, legislators and Gov. Phil Murphy have gotten ahead of the evolving technology and markets.