Our view: Benefits overwhelming from combining Atlantic County municipal courts

The amount of savings countywide over time would be many millions, allowing towns to provide more or better services, or their taxpayers to pay less.

The improvement to equal justice of a combined municipal court, though, is more essential. Judge Sandson said that’s the most important benefit. We also say it’s the most fundamental, since equal justice is part of the foundation of United States liberty.

Some municipal officials have said they prefer to maintain local control. Local control of justice? This makes it more likely that justice will be different depending on where someone is tried — or worse yet, who they are. That is offensive. Town officials clinging to their courts must tell why they think a court subject to local influence is better.