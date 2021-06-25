Our view: Benefits overwhelming from combining Atlantic County municipal courts

Atlantic County is embarked on a public service to its residents that could and should become a model for the rest of New Jersey counties — making possible a shift to a countywide municipal court system.
We already were convinced several months ago that centralizing municipal court functions would confer substantial benefits on municipalities, taxpayers and those seeking equal justice from their day in court. The improvements would be more than enough that all municipal officials in the county should embrace the change and help make it happen.
Now that judicial and county experts have been explaining the advantages of a combined municipal court to local officials, though, the arguments for it have broadened and deepened. The combined court will serve so many good-government principles that the case for it is overwhelming.
Last year retired Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson and Assignment Judge Julio Mendez, along with Court Administrator Harold Berchtold and County Counsel James Ferguson, began studying the possibility of combining local courts and the possible benefits.
One of the first things they found — as a result of public records requests — is that all Atlantic County municipal courts operate at a loss. Fines and fees collected fall far short of covering costs.
So as expected, the report by the combined court panel found it would cut municipal costs significantly. Egg Harbor Township would save $454,000 — 51% of its average annual cost. Galloway Township would save $235,000 or 46%; Somers Point $187,000 or 60%; and Linwood $57,000 or 43%.
The amount of savings countywide over time would be many millions, allowing towns to provide more or better services, or their taxpayers to pay less.
The improvement to equal justice of a combined municipal court, though, is more essential. Judge Sandson said that’s the most important benefit. We also say it’s the most fundamental, since equal justice is part of the foundation of United States liberty.
Some municipal officials have said they prefer to maintain local control. Local control of justice? This makes it more likely that justice will be different depending on where someone is tried — or worse yet, who they are. That is offensive. Town officials clinging to their courts must tell why they think a court subject to local influence is better.
Then Judge Sandson described a big benefit we hadn’t expected. Municipal courts are typically where cases involving drugs, domestic violence and mental health issues wind up. A combined court would have treatment representatives and referrals that aren’t possible for all the separate municipal courts. Sandson’s often-praised tenure as the area’s recovery court judge has made him a trustworthy expert on the most constructive paths for dealing with the intertwined crises of addiction, mental health issues and domestic violence. He has seen first-hand the great progress that has been made on these intractable problems and been a major part of it himself. When he strongly urges that a combined municipal court would help address all three, officials and the public should listen.
We look forward to municipalities being part of the combined court as of the start of next year and to the great benefits that will result for their residents. A bill enabling countywide local courts is moving through the Legislature and should become law soon.
Officials and residents of Atlantic County will not only help themselves and their towns by making local justice better and less expensive, they’ll show the way for other counties to carry out this important, good-government reform.
