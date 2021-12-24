Our view: Benefits clearer as Atlantic central court nears

This benefit started shifting from theoretical to actual last month, when the county announced that Jewish Family Service will operate a pilot social-services program in the court. JFS will station three social workers in the court to immediately connect people with programs that provide mental-health and drug-addiction treatment as an alternative to traditional municipal fines. At the end of 90 days, it will review the program and the staffing levels for it.

Andrea Steinberg, CEO of Jewish Family Service, said, “We can’t possibly be at every local municipal court. This way we can be in one place, but also providing a consistent service throughout.”

Stockton University criminal justice Professor Christine Tartaro, who works with JFS and has studied the relationship between mental illness and the justice system, said mental illness can inhibit people from attending treatment programs designed to reduce their chance of returning to crime and prison. Having social workers at the central court will ensure that no one who could benefit from treatment “falls through the cracks.”