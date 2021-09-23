Our view: Be patient and cast a more informed ballot in the November election

Last year Gov. Murphy and the Legislature sent mail-in ballots to everyone whether or not they wanted one, and all but made it impossible to vote in person.

This year, happily, people can vote in person again, and they can even vote early in person starting on Oct. 23 -- 10 days ahead of Election Day. That’s plenty of extra time.

Political organizations have pushed people to request mail-in ballots anyway, sending some of them forms already filled out with their personal information and including postage-paid envelopes addressed to the county clerk. Plenty of money is available for politics these days.

Under state rules, these mail-in ballots are sent to voters too early. Most of those who requested one will get them this week.

We urge them to be patient about making their choices and returning their ballots. Not much has happened in fall campaigns yet and much of what has happened is disinformation.

Starting today, candidates for state and local offices will debate in events hosted by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University and cosponsored by The Press of Atlantic City. These will be streamed live on The Press website at pressofac.com and also on the Hughes Center website, as well as covered by this newspaper in print and online.

