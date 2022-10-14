Our view: Balanced NJ alcohol rules may never come to a head

A decade ago, when the craft brewing industry was just beginning to ferment in New Jersey, state officials set an entry cost that was low for an alcohol seller. A limited brewery license cost a few thousand dollars, while bars and restaurants needed a plenary retail consumption license selling from $350,000 to nearly $1 million.

Unsurprisingly, the state restricted onsite sales by craft brewers to keep them from competing too much with bars and restaurants. By 2018 the microbreweries had multiplied to 88 in the state, and competitors questioned whether the limits on them were sufficient or even being followed. The New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverages collaborated with the NJ Brewers Association and the Brewers Guild of NJ and introduced special rules that barred all but snack food sales, and capped onsite events at 25 a year, private parties at 52 a year, and events selling beer off-premises at 12 a year.

That prompted a backlash from the craft brewers and the division suspended the rules. In May 2019, it released new slightly eased rules and guidance on working within them that were more acceptable to what had already become 100 microbrewers. A requirement that every customer take a tour and learn how beer is made before drinking it was reduced to once a year for repeat customers.

Three years later, there are now 141 breweries that call New Jersey home, including many in South Jersey. Now the brewers are back seeking further relief from their regulatory limits, and legislators have expressed a willingness to help them.

A Gloucester County brewing company filed a lawsuit against the limiting of onsite events to 25 per year. Others have criticized the state’s limit on how much advertising breweries can do on social media, which they say makes it tough to compete with brewers in neighboring states.

Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New York also allow their breweries to sell food. In New Jersey, customers may bring food in but must take it with them when they leave.

Jason Stairs opened Garden State Beer Co. with his wife, Carisa, and another partner in Galloway Township. Stairs hopes lawmakers will cut the event restriction and let tasting rooms become social gathering spots, like any other bar.

But then, shouldn’t they have to get a plenary license like any other bar?

Legislative leaders have signaled that they’ll likely loosen the strict limit on serving food in microbreweries, and drop the requirement for educational customer tours altogether.

As Steve Sweeney said when he was still the Senate president, legislation could make clearer the distinction between microbreweries, restaurants and bars -- the challenge being to define the playing field so all can succeed.

We sympathize a bit with the difficulty legislators might have in finding the right regulatory balance among alcohol sellers, but there are advantages to politicians in having private businesses lobbying them for favors. Lawmakers may decide it’s prudent to tinker with the rules occasionally for years to come.