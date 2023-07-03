The Atlantic County Economic Alliance, or ACEA, is well-known for helping develop the business potential inherent in the county’s unique aviation facilities. The nonprofit alliance began in 2017 after AngelouEconomics made a compelling case that the tourism-dominant county needed to diversify and the aviation sector offered to single best opportunity to do so.

Efforts in the direction of Atlantic County International Airport and the adjacent FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center have paid off in a first building at the National Aerospace Research & Technical Park, filled with 11 commercial tenants. The second of a planned seven buildings has about half the grants needed to begin work, possibly this fall.

The ACEA is seeking to bring developers of airport-related autonomous vehicles to the park, under a $2.3 million appropriation received with help from New Jersey’s U.S. senators, Cory Booker and Robert Menendez. The state’s congressional leadership is seeking funds to create the Aviation Training Academy of the Future, which will build skills in aviation maintenance and emerging technologies such as drones and advanced air mobility.

An airport hotel and conference center has been planned by Schoffer Enterprises, and a drone education program has been funded for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

The work on diversifying the county’s economy, though, is not just up in the air, so to speak. It is very much grounded in the economic activities of businesses, residents and municipalities as well, and the opportunities they present are crucial to escaping the volatility of excessive dependence on tourism only along the shore.

The alliance is reaching out to municipalities to help integrate them into the county development effort. Northfield approached the ACEA for help forming a business association and economic development structure. Triad, a Vineland consultant, has been brought in to work on that as well as marketing, strategies and a website. The alliance is preparing to also help Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Egg Harbor City and Somers Point.

The ACEA recently hosted a Business Growth Summit to introduce owners and managers to how the alliance can assist them. As ACEA President Lauren Moore told The Press editorial board recently, “We continue to build a better Atlantic County, one business at a time.”

In Mays Landing, the ACEA is helping the Mahogany Co. recruit and train employees -- doubling their workforce to 160 in two years. Founded in boat building 75 years ago, Mahogany now fabricates customized composite parts and panels. Its high-tech manufacturing processes and materials enable the company to deliver timely ready-to-build kits for use in the marine, surface and air transportation industries, and soon in offshore wind as well. The alliance has facilitated federal hiring incentives, and training on the job as well as through the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

Developer Alan Nau is looking to build a sports facility called Trophy Park in Hamilton Township to host tournaments and camps. The ACEA is assisting with site location and connections to municipal and pinelands officials. Plans call for a 600,000-square-foot indoor facility with 16 basketball courts and a full-sized soccer field, and baseball and soccer fields outdoors. Also planned are suites to accommodate up to 2,000 team members, and a building for esports. That could tie in with another ACEA client company, G3 Esports, a growing presence in the videogame industry.

The Atlantic County Economic Alliance has 40 members and service providers, including many leaders in the banking, utilities, business services and legal industries. Moore said the minimum cost for business membership is $5,000 and higher for bigger companies. Northfield has joined for $3,000. The alliance helps members identify financing and resources, get information and research, network, train workers, select sites and get permits, and access the benefits of the county’s eight federal opportunity zones.

The ACEA also has allied with the New Jersey Small Business Development Center, which has invited businesses to Meet the Lenders at a July 12 event at the aerospace park.

We agree with Moore that the alliance’s vital, transformative work is incremental, like building an ecosystem for growing employment, business activity and revenue coming into the county. The benefits already have been substantial and we look forward to the stronger and diversified economy of the future.