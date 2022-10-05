Our view: Avalon’s character a factor in downtown hotel proposal

Jersey Shore tourism and second homes have been smash economic successes the past decade and show no sign of slowing their robust growth. That’s good, of course, for the region’s residents and businesses. More people, more businesses and more money does, however, change the character of a place, not always for the better. An affluent urbanized community is still urbanized, with increases in traffic, city issues and pace of life. Those were things shore resorts offered an escape from not long ago.

Residents seem to feel it and express it in their doubts and opposition regarding the development proposals that come with a strong economy. These often are for more and upgraded tourist accommodations and vacation/retirement homes. This year the trend has produced a noticeable spike in efforts to build hotels along the shore.

Avalon is the latest to be asked to allow a significant new hotel project. It would require a change in borough zoning and could be pretty big. That would open a door through which other developers might follow.

The borough so far has only allowed hotels in a zone a couple of miles south of its commercial core. This year a local businessman is again seeking to develop a hotel in the business district.

Anthony Zurawski said he hopes to build a hotel with at least 50 rooms, a couple of restaurants, a bar, a swimming pool, event space and on-site parking. It would be next to the Princeton Grill and other businesses his family owns, at 21st Street and Dune Drive.

In 2016 the borough zoning board denied his application to build a 21-room hotel in the business district. But in August, the planning board voted to amend the master plan to allow for hotels in the business district. Borough Council will decide whether to approve that change in the master plan.

Residents have begun a campaign against the zoning change to allow hotels downtown. Some say it would begin a trend of hotels replacing mom-and-pop businesses, more traffic congestion and less parking available. One longtime resident said that last year the borough had 78 teardowns – replacement of homes with much bigger houses, often to rent out -- much higher than its average of 65 a year. They say Avalon’s low-rise, low-density, laid-back character already has been eroded.

Cape May is facing a similar question about its future character, with a proposal by ICONA Resorts to build a $150 million hotel with 160 rooms facing the city promenade and beach. In Ocean City, already densely developed but so far not much higher, a reported interest in building hotels has prompted municipal officials to assert that they are against them.

Residents, businesses, owners of property and local government representatives in Jersey Shore municipalities all have large stakes in how these hotel proposals are decided. They’ll weight not only the effect of allowing the hotel, but also how that might influence development in the town and its future quality of life.

That’s up to them, of course. We would only suggest that they include among their considerations whether there is another effective restraint on overdevelopment if an existing limit such as a zoning restriction is lifted to enable a hotel project.

The pertinent issue isn’t just whether a proposal would benefit a town, but whether it would impair the already tenuous ability to control development in the face of economic and legal pressure. Balancing those values can be a challenge. To paraphrase the familiar saying, make a new community but keep the old -- one is silver, the other gold.