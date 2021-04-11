Our view: Auto racing latest unworthy proposal for Bader Field in Atlantic City

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This has prevented many misuses of the property, such as filling it up with the usual houses and condos. A couple of plans would have added a casino or two just as the already overbuilt city gaming market was headed for a year in which four existing casinos would close. Another wanted a collection of youth athletic fields anchored by a large inflatable building.

The latest is a proposal to put a Formula One style auto racing course on Bader, accompanied of course by townhouses and condos. Some city officials want such a proposal seriously considered, so apparently they still don’t get it.

Atlantic City has wasted money many times on poorly thought out sports developments. The wreck of one of them still sits on Bader Field — the abandoned $14.5 million Sandcastle minor league baseball park. Others have included a hockey team, a basketball team and an arena football team. The lack of viability of sports development in Atlantic City shouldn’t need further proving.

The problem is that the city and the state are taking the wrong approach to ensuring they maximize the extraordinary value of Bader. Instead of planning for the best outcome, they wait to hear from speculators with connections who are looking for a high-traffic place to plop their projects.