Our view: Auto racing latest unworthy proposal for Bader Field in Atlantic City

Bader Field is Atlantic City’s unique opportunity for development — about 150 waterfront acres owned by the city on the back bay.
This opportunity only exists because development was prevented by the municipal airport there. When the casino era made it no longer safe to fly in and out of Bader, the airport was closed in 2006.
The size and location of the property makes possible a very large scale project that could dramatically improve the city. It also invites an endless number of lesser, self-serving, badly conceived developments that would waste this once-in-Atlantic-City-history opportunity.
That Bader still is available to make its great contribution to the future of the city is due to its protection from some incompetent and corrupt local officials focused on a quick buck.
Two years before the airport closed we urged the city to set up a thoughtful planning process for considering development proposals. Instead, within a couple of years city officials were hurrying to sell it and the state was urging it to delay the sale.
Atlantic City Council named itself the city’s redevelopment agency, and six months later Councilman Ramon Rosario was recorded taking a bribe from an FBI informant in exchange for future development work at Bader Field.
At the urging of former mayor and state Sen. Jim Whelan, New Jersey enacted a law in 2008 giving the state Local Finance Board authority over any development at Bader Field.
This has prevented many misuses of the property, such as filling it up with the usual houses and condos. A couple of plans would have added a casino or two just as the already overbuilt city gaming market was headed for a year in which four existing casinos would close. Another wanted a collection of youth athletic fields anchored by a large inflatable building.
The latest is a proposal to put a Formula One style auto racing course on Bader, accompanied of course by townhouses and condos. Some city officials want such a proposal seriously considered, so apparently they still don’t get it.
Atlantic City has wasted money many times on poorly thought out sports developments. The wreck of one of them still sits on Bader Field — the abandoned $14.5 million Sandcastle minor league baseball park. Others have included a hockey team, a basketball team and an arena football team. The lack of viability of sports development in Atlantic City shouldn’t need further proving.
The problem is that the city and the state are taking the wrong approach to ensuring they maximize the extraordinary value of Bader. Instead of planning for the best outcome, they wait to hear from speculators with connections who are looking for a high-traffic place to plop their projects.
The defining character of the Atlantic City economy is that millions of people a year come to it to be entertained by gaming, dining, shows and such. Those people should be surveyed to determine what would make their resort experience more rewarding and worth more frequent and longer stays.
We’re confident that watching cars blast around a track for hours would be very low on their list of preferences.
But they might like a stadium-sized concert venue big enough to draw the world’s top performers and shows, one that would add to what each casino has to offer.
The state and city should be listening to the resort’s customers and working toward a development that dramatically strengthens the visitor appeal of Atlantic City and its casino industry. Anything less would be economic development incompetence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.