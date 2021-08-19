Our view: Atlantic County takes a small step in massive reinvention of recycling

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once reclaimed, the No. 5 plastics sell for about 30 cents a pound. The No. 1 water and beverage bottles only fetch 13 cents a pound but are recycled in vast quantities. No. 2 plastics such as milk jugs and detergent bottles are worth 60 cents a pound. Aluminum, the original recyclable, gets about 55 cents a pound.

Even though some kinds of plastic can be recycled, only about 9% of plastics are, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. More than 9 out of 10 pounds of consumer plastics are put in landfills or incinerated.

The Recycling Partnership — a nonprofit industry group including several dozen of the largest U.S. companies — in May reported that $17 billion in funding for the domestic residential recycling sector over five years could increase the national recycling rate to 68%. Currently it’s only 32%

The report detailed achievable changes to the recycling system, and said they “will require collaboration from all parts of industry, all levels of government, policymakers, investors, and the public to bring them to fruition and maximize their potential.”

A significant amount of consumer education will be part of the transformation of U.S. recycling. Currently, effective recycling requires a lot of attention to details. Those will change and hopefully recycling will get simpler.