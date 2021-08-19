Our view: Atlantic County takes a small step in massive reinvention of recycling

The recycling habits built up and practiced by Americans for decades were shattered in 2017 when China banned the import of most plastic waste. Since it had been the main buyer and processor for recyclables, the market for many recovered consumer plastic products immediately disappeared.
The U.S. system of seven kinds of recyclable plastic (the number stamped on products within a recycling-triangle symbol) was no longer valid. For people gathering their recyclables and putting them curbside, only Nos. 1 and 2 — PET and HDPE plastics — were still picked up by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority.
No more polyvinyl chloride (No. 3), low-density polyethylene (Nos. 4), polystyrene (No. 6) or the other plastic resins in catchall category No. 7. There still is no market for these recovered materials.
For a few years, containers made of polypropylene, No. 5, also were banned from pickup. Then this year the ACUA again began recycling containers with that symbol — typically yogurt cups, prescription containers, juice bottles and clear-plastic beverage cups.
A small recovery for the shattered world of recycling, to be sure, but the first noticeable step for area consumers in the massive reinvention of U.S. recycling.
Only some waste processors can turn No. 5 plastics into a commodity in demand. Last year, the ACUA contracted with one — Mazza Recycling of Tinton Falls, Monmouth County — to do the waste processing it had done before it got prohibitively expensive.
Once reclaimed, the No. 5 plastics sell for about 30 cents a pound. The No. 1 water and beverage bottles only fetch 13 cents a pound but are recycled in vast quantities. No. 2 plastics such as milk jugs and detergent bottles are worth 60 cents a pound. Aluminum, the original recyclable, gets about 55 cents a pound.
Even though some kinds of plastic can be recycled, only about 9% of plastics are, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. More than 9 out of 10 pounds of consumer plastics are put in landfills or incinerated.
The Recycling Partnership — a nonprofit industry group including several dozen of the largest U.S. companies — in May reported that $17 billion in funding for the domestic residential recycling sector over five years could increase the national recycling rate to 68%. Currently it’s only 32%
The report detailed achievable changes to the recycling system, and said they “will require collaboration from all parts of industry, all levels of government, policymakers, investors, and the public to bring them to fruition and maximize their potential.”
A significant amount of consumer education will be part of the transformation of U.S. recycling. Currently, effective recycling requires a lot of attention to details. Those will change and hopefully recycling will get simpler.
People can make themselves better recyclers by learning the guidelines for their county by visiting acua.com/disposal-recycling/residential/recycling. That has the Atlantic County guidelines, a link to a printable PDF of them, and links to guidelines for Cape May and Cumberland counties.
