Our view: Atlantic County recount finds impulsive ballot creativity voids votes

Some voters made disparaging comments about the party and candidates they oppose. Others crossed them out or even blackened them with a marker -- sometimes ensuring that the scanner would see the ink in the ovals as votes for the opponents of their chosen candidates.

Many of the machine-rejected ballots had votes for three or four commission candidates, even though there were only two seats to be filled. The bipartisan recount officials rejected them again.

But where the clear intent of the voter could be determined -- an oval with an X over it replaced by another filled in, or even a little note written on the ballot (which of course is only read if there is a recount) -- the officials added their votes to the official tally.

Every vote rejected by the counting machine was because the voter had failed to follow the very clear and simple instructions on the ballot.