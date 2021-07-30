Our view: Atlantic County leads big statewide boost in career-technical education

Perhaps because it was thoroughly expected, and partly because so many other issues and stories demanded more immediate attention, New Jersey’s recent investment in the workers of the future hasn’t caused a stir.

This is a big deal right now especially, with countless jobs across the nation unfilled because those who want the better pay, benefits and career path they offer don’t have the needed training and skills.

Following up on the 2018 approval by voters of funding to help expand programs and facilities in New Jersey’s 15 county vocational-technical school districts, the Legislature passed and Gov. Phil Murphy signed $220 million in grants for 17 projects in those districts.

“The approval of these projects is a tremendous step forward for students, employers and New Jersey’s economy,” said Michele Siekerka, president of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association. “This much-needed expansion of career and technical education responds to the needs of employers who consistently struggle to fill well-paying, career-track technical jobs.”