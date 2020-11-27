Our view: Atlantic County jail, pioneer of NJ inmate treatment, earns best in US award

The Brooks Center and the jail set up the state’s first program to provide medicated-assisted treatment to inmates. That provides addicts with medications that reduce the symptoms of drug withdrawal and block the euphoria of opioids.

In 2018, then-state Commissioner of Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal visited the Brooks Center and the mobile treatment center used to take services to inmates. He said the medication-assisted treatment had “a striking 91%” completion rate, compared to about half for other methods. Then 80% to 90% of the program’s inmates are linked to outpatient treatment and support services upon release.

The county jail program provided a model for a $1.7 million New Jersey pilot program to bring medication-assisted treatment to multiple counties. Then last year, state Commissioner of Human Services Carole Johnson came to the Pleasantville center to announce $8 million in funding to provide such treatment at all county jails.

It’s great to see Warden David Kelsey and his staff at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, and their partners at the John Brooks Recovery Center, getting national recognition for their efforts. It’s even better to see them advance methods to help counter some of the damages of the opioid crisis.