Our view: Atlantic City taking innovative approaches to better policing, public safety

In many cities across the country, police departments and residents are consumed by incidents in which officers used force and people died, how they happened and what can be done better in the future.
The best time to improve the interaction of the police and public, though, is before there’s a tragedy.
Atlantic City is doing just that, taping local and distant resources to implement two innovative programs. One aims to help ensure the kinds of police-public interactions that build trust and mutual appreciation. The other trains reformed and rehabilitated residents to help defuse conflicts and potentially violent situations.
Last month with the help of criminal justice professors and law enforcement veterans at Stockton University, the city Police Department began adopting a policy called procedural justice. That focuses on the details of police behavior during interactions with the public with a goal of increasing communication, transparency, trust and mutual respect.
One of the Stockton professors and a former head of the Turkish National Police, Nusret Sahin, said the technique involves spending more time with citizens and explaining to them the process involving them — perhaps including why enforcing a particular law is important.
The four steps of procedural justice include: allowing citizens to explain their situations and listening to what they have to say; making decisions based on rules, not personal opinions or biases; treating people with dignity and respect, and explaining what the police have done or will do; and showing they care about a citizen’s well-being.
Sahin and other professors completed training in March for 16 law enforcers from Atlantic City and Stafford and Manchester townships. Two weeks ago almost 30 Atlantic City Police Department officers had their initial procedural justice training at Stockton University Atlantic City.
Northwestern University found that procedural justice resulted in fewer citizen complaints against Chicago police and fewer use of force instances. Stockton professors will study the results in Atlantic City.
The city also has embraced an anti-violence initiative called One Neighborhood Evolution, or ONE, which has had some success preventing criminal behavior in bigger cities such as Newark and Los Angeles.
ONE will employ reformed and rehabilitated residents to help resolve conflicts and intervene in situations that could become violent. “It takes a special type of person to do this work,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr., in particular “people who have street history, that are respected by people in the street.”
These “interrupters” also will provide contacts and information for job placement and housing programs.
James Sarkos, interim officer in charge of the Atlantic City Police Department, is optimistic about ONE’s potential. “It’s been used in other places and has been very successful,” he said.
Police interactions with the public serve many important purposes and are complex, so improving them requires a host of mostly small changes based on ever-growing understanding. These two innovative programs look well-chosen to contribute to this area of great public interest this year.
