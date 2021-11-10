Our view: Atlantic City’s supermarket dream coming true

ShopRites have broad appeal because they typically are large stores with wide inventory and many features -- Atlantic City’s will have more than 44,000 square feet -- that compete fiercely on price. Their strength derives from their membership in Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned food cooperative with about 350 stores. As the supplier to the stores, which dominate in New Jersey, Wakefern is the state’s largest private employer with a workforce of 35,000.

The operator of the Atlantic City supermarket, Village Super Market, is a powerhouse among ShopRite-owning Wakefern members and the only one that is publicly traded (on the Nasdaq exchange). The Springfield, Union County, company was started by the Sumas family nearly a decade before the founding of Wakefern. Its ShopRite in Somers Point for many years has been the supermarket with the largest sales volume by far in this region.

While the CRDA leased and developed Renaissance Plaza, that didn’t give it the ownership control needed to make the center better suited to a supermarket. Now it has bought the site for the ShopRite the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets the Walk, and will develop and own the building in which Village Super Market will operate another of its 30 ShopRites. Credit the CRDA’s new approach and persistence for making the region’s most popular supermarket choice a reality.