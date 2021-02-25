Our view: Atlantic City officials’ anger over boarded-up store windows is misplaced

The criticism Atlantic City officials recently directed at a store in Tanger Outlets The Walk for boarding up its windows is like blaming the messenger.

No retail store anywhere would prefer to have its windows boarded up. That hurts sales. Retailers only do it if they have to do it, such as when a storm is coming … or to stop criminals from breaking and entering when security and local law enforcement don’t.

The Columbia Sportswear store sealed its windows as a theft prevention measure after three break-ins in less than a month right before Christmas. A spokesperson for the company said that in each case, the city’s response was “sluggish and did not give us confidence it was willing to take measures to keep businesses and shopper safe.” Columbia stores were targeted in other cities last year, including Portland and Seattle.

City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said at a late January meeting that the store with protected windows “looks bad … and right as you come into the city.”

These boarded-up windows are a symptom of a breakdown in the ordinary safety and security that businesses expect. A sensible reaction by local officials would have been to sympathize with a taxpaying local business and discuss with it what might be done to end the repeated break-ins.

