Our view: Atlantic City officials’ anger over boarded-up store windows is misplaced

The criticism Atlantic City officials recently directed at a store in Tanger Outlets The Walk for boarding up its windows is like blaming the messenger.
No retail store anywhere would prefer to have its windows boarded up. That hurts sales. Retailers only do it if they have to do it, such as when a storm is coming … or to stop criminals from breaking and entering when security and local law enforcement don’t.
The Columbia Sportswear store sealed its windows as a theft prevention measure after three break-ins in less than a month right before Christmas. A spokesperson for the company said that in each case, the city’s response was “sluggish and did not give us confidence it was willing to take measures to keep businesses and shopper safe.” Columbia stores were targeted in other cities last year, including Portland and Seattle.
City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said at a late January meeting that the store with protected windows “looks bad … and right as you come into the city.”
These boarded-up windows are a symptom of a breakdown in the ordinary safety and security that businesses expect. A sensible reaction by local officials would have been to sympathize with a taxpaying local business and discuss with it what might be done to end the repeated break-ins.
Council President George Tibbett noted that other stores have some boarded up windows too but reacted by going in the wrong direction. He wants an ordinance barring stores from protecting themselves from thieves in this manner, and wants to fine Tanger Outlets.
Retail companies that joined the shopping area may have thought the city would provide the amount of security and safety typical in other places they’ve opened stores. Stories over the years suggest that’s probably not the case. Note that state efforts to bring a supermarket to the city include offsetting the additional security costs that will be involved.
New Jersey as part of its oversight and management of city government is seeking to make the resort a place where visitors and residents feel safe and secure. The popular Tanger Outlets is a good place to start getting that standard established. Some mix of increased policing and private security seems like the obvious answer, and maybe the additional cost to the retail center and its stores should be offset too.
Repeated break-ins may also be a symptom of a problem with the way New Jersey’s admirable bail reform is being administered. We’ve repeatedly heard that those arrested for property crimes are quickly released and too often very soon commit another property crime … and then another.
Bail reform’s process and criteria release those who aren’t considered a threat of committing a violent crime against someone. But releasing repeat nonviolent offenders — maybe more than once — would be a threat to the stability and civility of society itself. If that’s the case with store break-ins and other property crimes, the bail-reform guidelines need to be amended.
