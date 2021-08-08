Our view: Atlantic City needle exchange should join mobile services for addicts

The longstanding goal of getting the needle exchange for drug addicts out of the Atlantic City Tourism District is now in sight. Many years after the late Sen. Jim Whelan launched the movement to relocate social services from the center of the region’s tourism economy, City Council last month held firm and overwhelmingly voted to end its support for the service there.

There was never a question whether clean syringes would continue to be available to intravenous drug addicts in the city, helping them avoid diseases transmitted with reused needles. Not only are they available from pharmacies, but Gov. Phil Murphy and the state are committed to seeing needle exchange continue indefinitely in the seven cities where the “pilot” program began more than a decade ago.

The best solution for providing this and other addict services in Atlantic City and in the surrounding area is to start a mobile harm reduction program. That could provide regular and reliable services to addicts in the city, and could reach underserved addict populations elsewhere.