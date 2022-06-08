Our view: Atlantic City help for Fish Heads won’t be easy

We like entrepreneurial Gregory Wood and his Fish Heads, the former food truck that was ordered out of Gardner’s Basin last month. We like black-owned businesses and would be happy if there were more of then again in Atlantic City. We like the state and federal system of greenspace funding and rules that required its removal. We like the administration of Mayor Marty Small Sr., which issued the order and towed the seasonal food stand away.

Many like Fish Heads and have voiced support for it, including City Council. Members resolved to help Wood find a way to continue to operate his food business. That may not be easy, and not just because matter has been a mess for years.

Fish Heads was a food truck for many years, working at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Adriatic Avenue, maybe other sites as well. The past seven years it has been at the city park, connected to utilities there and no longer a self-contained food truck. Hard to imagine that met code and other local laws, even though Wood paid the city for his seasonal operation.

Since Gardner’s Basin was created with state Green Acres and federal support, there are limits to its commercialization. In 2018, the city evicted 10 seasonal business sheds that had operated for a decade. Last month, finally, the same rules were applied to Fish Heads.

The artisans in the seasonal sheds and their many fans eventually came to terms with having to relocate. That was made less likely by comments by Mayor Small’s wife, La’Quetta, to Wood about a youth doing odd jobs at Fish Heads who is at the center of a lawsuit that also involves the Smalls. In Mayor Small’s own words, she said she didn’t support his business “because one of the kids who worked there was involved in my cousin’s case.” That suggested a motive for ousting Fish Heads besides state and federal regulations (and couldn’t be helpful in defending the lawsuit either).

The city had been trying to help Wood since 2017 and already had other sites for Fish Heads, one near Gardner’s Basin and another at Tanger Outlets The Walk. He declined, since his truck now needed to connect to utilities to operate. He asked to be allowed to operate at Gardner’s Basin for special events, a possibility for a food truck, but not for a business connecting to utilities there. Wood said he can’t afford to restore Fish Heads to mobile operation.

City Council passed a resolution vowing to help Fish Heads “continue to operate ... at special events and other venues throughout the city and county.” Council President George Tibbitt added, “But we should offer it to all (including other food trucks).” City Attorney Robert Tarver said state and federal regulations require the city to solicit bids for any businesses allowed at the basin.

Government officials in New Jersey sometimes find ways to help friends and supporters without explicitly violating the law. Often the more meaningful constraint is what rival businesses, rival politicians and the public think of the help.

Is helping Fish Heads politically palatable for other Atlantic City businesses and residents? Perhaps city officials believe it is and Fish Heads could win a request for bids the city crafts. But even then, Wood would have to find a way to pay for restoring his food truck. With a location secured, maybe low-cost financing would be available.

Otherwise, maybe Wood could be helped to get a job, ideally preparing the food his fans favor for another business. The city would still lose black-owned Fish Heads, but this could be a case where it’s not possible to have everything.